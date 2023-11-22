Canadian gov’t accepted risks of COVID shots’ unknown safety and efficacy, Pfizer contract reveals

'(T)here may be adverse effects of the vaccine that are not currently known,' the agreement reads.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian federal government’s recently disclosed COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer for millions of doses of the mRNA-based experimental shots shows the government agreed to accept the unknown long-term safety and efficacy of the shots.

The contract was revealed by The Canadian Independent after it obtained it through an access to information request. Although parts of the contract are heavily redacted, it is clear that the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knew there was no promise the shots would work and were 100% safe.

“Purchaser further acknowledges that the long-term effects and efficacy of the vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the vaccine that are not currently known,” reads a copy of the federal government’s contract with Pfizer dated October 26, 2022.

The Trudeau government also had to acknowledge by signing the contract that the COVID shot and its materials were “rapidly developed due to the emergency circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic,” and would be further studied after their rollout.

The “Manufacturing and Supply agreement between Pfizer and Minister of Public Works and Government Services Canada” is 59 pages and includes a section that says the shots would not be serialized. When a vaccine is serialized, it is given a unique number or other identification that can track its complete journey through the supply chain.

Fully redacted in the contract are sections 8 and 9, which likely relate to titled “indemnification” and “insurance and liability,” as was recently revealed by a leaked contract between Pfizer and South Africa.

LifeSiteNews has confirmed that the redacted contract in question released by The Canadian Independent is genuine, with Public Services and Procurement Canada’s media department.

“Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) confirms this is a redacted copy of a contract between PSPC and Pfizer Canada ULC,” PSPC media relations representative Alexandre Baillairgé-Charbonneau wrote to LifeSiteNews.

Health Canada ordered 238 million COVID injections from Pfizer Canada, which includes some 30 million for 2023 and 2024.

The details of the Pfizer contract do not disclose how much the government spent on the jabs.

The Trudeau government, with the help of the Department of Health, heavily promoted the COVID jabs, which were rushed to market. It is still promoting the shots, this time the recently approved booster.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and even questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

LifeSiteNews reported last month how the Polyomavirus Simian Virus 40 (SV40), which is a monkey-linked DNA sequence known to cause cancer when it was used in old polio vaccines, has been confirmed by Health Canada to be present in the Pfizer COVID shot, a fact that was not disclosed by the vaccine maker to officials.

