Canadian gov’t admits it gambled in deal with COVID vaccine maker that lost $150 million

A contract with Medicago Inc. called for 76 million doses of its own COVID shot to be made, but not one was ever delivered.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Public Works department admitted that it took a massive gamble with taxpayer money that resulted in a loss of $150 million of taxpayer money after Quebec-based Medicago Inc.’s plan to build a COVID jab factory using federal funding failed to materialize.

On Monday, the Department of Public Works said it took a “risk” in subsidizing Medicago’s factory, which of note is in the Québec City riding of its own Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

“We took a risk of putting contracts with various suppliers for enough vaccines for all Canadians,” admitted Joelle Paquette, who serves as the director general with the public works department while testifying before the House of Commons health committee on Monday.

Medicago’s failed contract called for 76 million doses of its own COVID jab to be made. However, not one was ever delivered. Medicago is a subsidiary of Japan-based Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported on how the House of Commons health committee has been demanding answers into how more than $300 million of taxpayer money was lost on failed COVID jab ventures with pharmaceutical companies.

It was recently revealed that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) lost $150 million on an unfulfilled COVID jab contract with an undisclosed entity in 2022. In addition, $173 million given to Medicago Inc., which said it would be shutting down in 2023 due to a failed development of its own plant-based COVID shot, is now lost.

Health Canada only approved mRNA-based COVID shots made in other countries, such as Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, as well as one from Johnson & Johnson.

In September, Health Canada approved a revised Moderna mRNA-based COVID shot despite research showing that 1 in 35 recipients of the booster ended up with myocardial damage.

In 2021, Duclos had gloated to the House of Commons that he had the “privilege of having Medicago in my riding.”

During the House of Commons health committee meeting on Monday, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Rick Perkins asked, “Who owns the intellectual property (regarding the Medicago plant)?”

In reply, Paquette said, “Medicago owns the intellectual property.”

Perkins said that it is “just unbelievable” how the failed contract was allowed to proceed, with apparently no accountability.

Paquette admitted that the contact was not normal.

“We did not know at the time which vaccines would actually be authorized,” said Paquette, adding that there was “no vaccine that existed at the time we put these contracts in place. We took a risk.”

Andrea Andrachuk, another director general with the Department of Public Works, said that the $150 million was given to Medicago under a 2020 Advance Purchase Agreement. However, this contract was voided after Medicago announced last February that it was closing the plant.

Andrachuk noted how “Medicago was also facing product challenges and delivery date challenges” and that talks were underway to “revisit the contract.”

“The parent company Mitsubishi announced it was going to discontinue its activities in North America,” she said.

However, as part of the payment terms, a “150 million non-refundable advance payment” was made to Japan-based Medicago in “accordance with the Advance Purchase Agreement,” Andrachuk added.

“Medicago met all terms for the payment,” Andrachuk noted.

However, MPs were told that the terms of the Advance Purchase Agreement were secret. This prompted Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola to ask, “Could you tell us something about those conditions?”

In response, Andrachuk said, “No I cannot,” claiming that at the time there was “a lot of risk.”

“We didn’t know which vaccines if any would get Health Canada approval and even if they did, when they would be available,” Andrachuk claimed.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent some $8 billion on vaccines, with Pfizer alone getting a large chunk of that money. Health Canada ordered 238 million COVID injections from Pfizer Canada, which includes some 30 million for 2023 and 2024.

LifeSiteNews recently reported on how the details of the Canadian federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer for millions of doses of the mRNA-based experimental shots was recently disclosed after been hidden for over three years.

The contract with Pfizer shows the government agreed to accept the unknown long-term safety and efficacy of the shots. The details of the Pfizer contract do not disclose how much the government spent on the jabs.

The Trudeau government also signed COVID-19 contracts with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Medicago, Moderna, Novavax, and Sanofi. According to industry rates, the average price of a shot when sold to the United States was $19.50.

Trudeau’s government pushed COVID jabs on people with help of provincial governments

The COVID shots were heavily promoted by the Trudeau government, with the help of all provincial governments. During the so-called COVID pandemic, Trudeau referred to those who chose not to get the experimental COVID shots as terrible people.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

In April, he came under fire after claiming he did not “force” anyone to take the COVID-19 shots.

There is mounting evidence that mRNA-based COVID injections carry extreme risks, including for children.

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

LifeSiteNews reported last month how the Polyomavirus Simian Virus 40 (SV40), which is a monkey-linked DNA sequence known to cause cancer when it was used in old polio vaccines, has been confirmed by Health Canada to be present in the Pfizer COVID shot, a fact that was not disclosed by the vaccine maker to officials.

Canada’s Conservative Party, although silent early on during the COVID crisis, later came out opposing COVID mandates.

A recent bill championed by party leader Pierre Poilievre that would have given Canadians back their “bodily autonomy” by banning future jab mandates was voted down after Trudeau’s Liberals and other parties rejected it.

Adverse effects from the first round of COVID shots have resulted in a growing number of Canadians filing for financial compensation over injuries from the jabs via the federal Vaccine Injury Program (VISP).

VISP has already paid over $6 million to those injured by COVID injections, with 2,000 claims remaining to be settled.

