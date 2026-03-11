Canadian gov’t censors files on millions spent to find alleged graves at residential school sites

The Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations placed as 'confidential' all files related to the $12.1 million paid to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation for digs that found no graves.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – Canada’s department in charge of Indigenous relations essentially censored what it calls “confidential” files related to a First Nations community spending millions searching for alleged mass graves at former Canadian residential schools.

Canada’s Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations recently placed as “confidential” all files relating to $12.1 million paid to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation for an alleged grave dig that turned up nothing to date.

The “confidential” file ruling comes, as reported by LifeSiteNews, after the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation recently admitted that its quest to find graves of hundreds of children on the site of former residential schools, which sparked massive arson attacks on Catholic churches across Canada, has come up empty.

The Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations recently released the censored reports from 2023; all of the main details were redacted as “confidential.”

Blacklock’s Reporter had requested the detailed reports, asking for a “summary of the activities accomplished” in searching for all remains.

The report came back redacted under the Access to Information Act.

According to Crown-Indigenous Relations, the facts that were withheld were “personal information” and “technical information that is confidential.”

The department said that the reason the information was withheld was that information, if it were released, could be “expected to interfere with contractual or other negotiations of a third party.”

The Tk̓’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nations near Kamloops, British Columbia, said in a press release that a recent investigation found no graves but only “signatures that resemble burials.”

The indigenous tribe had claimed in 2021 that it found graves of 215 children at a former residential school.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canada’s Ministry of Indigenous Relations was reprimanded for breaching an Act of Parliament for sealing records on the yet unproven residential school grave claims and has now been ordered to release records.

In 2021 and 2022, the mainstream media ran with inflammatory and dubious claims that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some Canadian residential schools. The reality is, after four years, there have been no mass graves discovered at residential schools.

However, as the claims went unfounded, since the spring of 2021, over 120 churches, most of them Catholic, many of them on indigenous lands that serve the local population, have been burned to the ground, vandalized , or defiled in Canada.

In 2024, retired Manitoba judge Brian Giesbrecht said Canadians are being “deliberately deceived by their own government” after blasting the former Trudeau government for “actively pursuing” a policy that blames the Catholic Church for the unfounded “deaths and secret burials” of indigenous children.

Indigenous bands in Canada have recently been given rulings that could see them taking over the land of millions of Canadians should such a thing ever be enforced.

Indeed, as reported by LifeSiteNews, the Canadian federal government signed three agreements with the Musqueam Indian Band acknowledging Aboriginal rights on a large swath of land that, critics say, in effect hands control of the entire city of Vancouver to the Band.

Canadian indigenous residential schools, run by the Catholic Church and other Christian groups, were set up by the federal government and were open from the late 19th century until 1996.

While there were indeed some Catholics who committed serious abuses against native children, the unproven “mass graves” narrative has led to widespread anti-Catholic sentiment since 2021.

