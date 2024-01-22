Canadian gov’t-funded ‘trans-affirming toolkit’ claims ‘gender binary’ is a colonial construct

The document focuses strongly on assertions of 'colonialism' in education and the need to 'dismantle' it.

(LifeSiteNews) — A federally funded “toolkit” for educators in Canada presents ahistorical and left-wing ideological agenda items instead of solidly based facts to educate teachers about transgenderism.

“The toolkit’s stated purpose is to teach teachers about transgender-identifying students, but its nearly-100 pages are dripping with social justice theory, leftist identity politics and various false claims about biology, history and sex,” Jamie Sarkonak wrote in a Monday opinion column for Canada’s National Post.

The 94-page document, which includes a “land acknowledgement” suggesting the land on which the document was drafted was previously occupied by a smattering of tribal peoples including the “Anishinaabek, Haudenosaunee, Lūnaapéewak and Chonnonton Nations,” was created by Western University professor of equity and social justice education Wayne Martino, Ph.D. candidate and teacher Jenny Klassen, and school board strategic business analyst Kenan Omercajic.

The document is the result of a study bankrolled by the Canadian government’s Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

According to Sarkonak’s analysis, the “toolkit” presents a “comically false framing of biological sex,” overcomplicating the matter and then asserting that the “gender binary,” i.e., the fact there are only men and women, “is a colonial and white supremacist structure rather than a natural and indisputable truth.”

“It is disappointing, indeed, to know that this propagandistic pseudo-scholarship is created by people employed by public institutions, funded by public money and intended for use in public schools,” she wrote.

RELATED: Canadian teacher laughably claims basic math equations are a form of ‘white supremacy’

The “trans-affirming toolkit,” which includes an optional challenge for readers to spend a day recording “how many times you assume the gender of the people you interact with,” also touts resources such as the so-called “gender unicorn,” which presents false and harmful perspectives of gender and sexuality to small children.

The document focuses strongly on assertions of “colonialism” in education and the need to “dismantle” it.

“When we look at all the ways in which colonial understandings of gender are present in our communities, we can start to understand how identities that do not fit into this definition are erased and made unnatural,” the document states, repeating a baseless claim that Europeans who traveled to the New World “forced their rigid views on gender upon the civilizations they invaded, reforming Indigenous gender roles through colonial restrictions as a tool to align patriarchal family and kinship structures that mirrored the privileged European family systems during the time of invasion.”

Sarkonak blasted the assertions in her op-ed, pointing out that “Indigenous people were already familiar with the differences between men and women,” evidenced in cultural realities such as tasks like hunting being traditionally reserved for men while jobs closer to home were performed by women.

In a report of the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry of Manitoba, for example, the Manitoba government stated that, in traditional indigenous society, “[t]he men were responsible for providing food, shelter and clothing,” while “[w]omen were responsible for the domestic sphere and were viewed as both life-givers and the caretakers of life.”

The same traditional gender roles are evident in Indian tribes in other parts of the Americas. According to the Hood Museum of Art in a piece on Southwestern Indian tribes, “Men were responsible for hunting, warfare, and ceremony, while women were responsible for childcare and the preparation of food and clothing.”

Regardless, Sarkonak said, “the message this toolkit wants to send is that gender norms are inherently European, and therefore they’re inherently oppressive.”

The document urges educators to look “to activists and community-led initiatives to learn about how communities are decolonizing and challenging normative understandings of gender identity and claiming language for their own.”

RELATED: Top doctor leads med students in creepy chant vowing to fight the ‘gender binary’

The toolkit also seemed to suggest that the “inclusivity” and “diversity” currently clogging the education sphere simply doesn’t go far enough, arguing that claims of “inclusivity” that focus on “celebrating and representing diversity” don’t “necessarily” deal with “the root causes of systemic oppression and specifically trans marginalization,” therefore allowing “cisnormativity, cisgenderism, cissexism and transphobia go unchallenged.”

The document goes on to demonize so-called “[c]issexism, cisgenderism and cisnormativity,” which, the writers allege, are “intertwined with concurrent systems of oppression” and “are at the core of every variation of violence and erasure that trans and gender diverse students endure.”

“The main purpose of these plans is to support coordinated push to build the necessary foundations for both affirming trans and gender diverse students in all schools and creating educational spaces at all grade levels,” the government-backed plan states, suggesting that a complete overhaul of the education system is necessary in order to make schools “safer spaces” for people with distorted, anti-scientific, and abnormal perspectives on human sexuality.

Meanwhile, regardless of far-fetched assertions that human sexuality is a colonial imposition on freewheeling indigenous peoples, the real imposition is transgender ideology. Even leaders in the field have acknowledged that “social contagion” plays a role in the novel yet growing phenomenon of transgender identification and subsequent surgical and chemical mutilation by “affirming” practitioners.

And the spread of federally funded documents like the “trans-affirming toolkit” comes even as parents in the U.S. and Canada in recent years have participated in a surge of grassroots involvement to protect their children from being exposed to radically left-wing ideological positions on issues like sexuality and race.

Share











