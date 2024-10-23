Canadian grandmother repeatedly offered euthanasia while undergoing cancer treatment

A Nova Scotia grandmother says that doctors repeatedly offered her euthanasia while she underwent cancer treatment, making her feel as though she was 'better off dead.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A Nova Scotia grandmother has said that doctors offered her euthanasia three times while she was undergoing cancer treatment, making her feel that she was “better off dead.”

In an October video for the Christian Medical and Dental Association, a 51-year-old Nova Scotia woman anonymously revealed that her doctor asked if she knew about Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) euthanasia program just before she underwent her first mastectomy for breast cancer in 2022.

“It floored me… [it was] the most vulnerable I’ve ever felt in my life,” she recalled.

“I was sitting in two surgical gowns, one frontways and one backwards, with a cap on my hair and booties on my feet. I was shivering and in a hard plastic chair and all alone in a hallway,” she said.

“The [doctor] sat down and went through all the scary things with me. Then he asked ‘Did you know about medical assistance in dying?'” she continued.

“All I could say was, ‘I don’t want to talk about that,'” the grandmother said. “I was scared, and I was alone and I was cold and I didn’t know what was coming.”

“Why was I being asked about assisted dying, when I was on my way into what I truly believe was life-saving surgery?” she questioned.

This was not the last time the grandmother would be offered death instead of cancer treatment. Far from being overwhelmed with her illness, the woman had learned to overcome the obstacles life threw at her. Despite struggling with lupus, fibromyalgia and migraines since she was a child, she always managed her disabilities and had become a store manager.

However, doctors repeatedly offering her MAiD led the woman to believe that the medical staff considered her a burden and that people in her position “were better off dead.”

“I felt like a problem that needed to be [gotten] rid of instead of a patient in need of treatment,” she revealed. “I don’t want to be asked if I want to die.”

The woman’s experience has been published by several outlets, with many pointing to her experience as a danger of introducing euthanasia into society. Indeed, while euthanasia is often initially touted by activists for use in extreme cases of terminal illness, Canada’s experience shows that it can quickly become standard practice in which thousands of sick and elderly patients, terminal or not, are killed each year.

It is worth noting that whether someone is terminally ill or just chronically ill, it is gravely immoral to intentionally kill a human person, a truth infallibly affirmed by the Catholic Church.

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s MAiD euthanasia program, the number of Canadians killed by healthcare workers under the deadly regime has skyrocketed thirteen-fold since it was legalized in 2016.

Meanwhile, wait times to receive actual care in Canada have increased to an average of 27.7 weeks, leading some Canadians to despair and opt for euthanasia instead of waiting for assistance.

This was the case with 52-year-old Dan Quayle, a grandfather from British Columbia. On November 24, he chose to be killed via lethal injection after being unable to receive cancer treatment due to the increased wait times.

Similarly, in 2022, a Winnipeg woman wrote in her posthumously published obituary that she chose to die by assisted suicide after being refused the treatments she needed: “I could have had more time if I had more help.”

In May, LifeSiteNews reported on a Canadian man who felt “completely traumatized” and violated that he was offered MAiD “multiple times” instead of getting the proper care he needed while in the hospital.

Just last week, internal information revealed that Canadian doctors are questioning the morality of euthanizing vulnerable and impoverished patients who are choosing death not just because of illness, but because of poverty and loneliness.

