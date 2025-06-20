Canadian Green MP compares installing solar panels on her local church to Jesus’ work

Green Party MP Elizabeth May, from British Columbia, said, 'As some may know I am a practicing Anglican and try to follow the path of Jesus Christ in my work.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s only Green Party MP used her first opportunity to speak in Parliament this year to compare the installation, and subsequent blessing, of solar panels at her local church to Jesus’ work.

Green Party MP Elizabeth May, from the Saanich-Gulf Islands British Columbia riding, made her comments via video link, saying, “As some may know I am a practicing Anglican and try to follow the path of Jesus Christ in my work.”

“I am a practicing Anglican and parishioner at a little parish called St. Andrew Anglican Church in Sidney, British Columbia,” she said.

May explained how it was a “great honor of our bishop, the Right Reverend Anna Greenwood-Lee, to come to St. Andrews.”

“She went up, believe it or not, in a cherry picker, a bucket, to the roof of the church hall to bless the solar panels. We had prepared and worshipped together with a liturgy for the blessing of solar panels.”

May’s church is St. Andrew Anglican Church in Sidney, British Columbia. In a June 11 statement, the church said that it was able to install the solar panels in part because of rebates from the government back BC Hydro company.

Canada’s Anglican Church in a 2018 guide said, “We believe climate change is an urgent ethical issue requiring an immediate response from all sectors of society,” adding, “We acknowledge our responsibility to ensure our investments are managed in a manner that is consistent with the Church’s stance on climate change.”

The reality of so-called “green” energy and the push for it by authorities and governments around the world, is that it is not as clean as one would believe.

Indeed, solar panels themselves have been directly linked to slave labor as well as creating a host of environmental toxins.

Recently, Uyghur émigrés testified before Canada’s House of Commons trade committee that green technology was “directly upholding forced labor systems” which fueled most of China’s exports.

“Uyghurs are being used as a source of slave labor,” noted Mehliya Cetinkaya, who works as the program manager with the Alberta Uyghur Association.

Cetinkaya said that the turn “to green energy to lower pollution and costs is good in theory,” but that the “human rights crisis is creeping its way into our Canadian borders.”

As for solar panels themselves, they are known to be filled with toxic chemicals and also contain aluminum, tellurium, antimony, gallium, and indium. They are also very hard to recycle.

In an opinion piece published on LifeSiteNews, author Vijay Jayaraj shared that when it comes to “green” energy, it was “always” a “fragile” concept.

“Net Zero was always a fragile concept. It rested on shaky and illogical assumptions: that wind turbines, solar panels and ‘green’ hydrogen could reliably replace fossil fuels, that governments could redesign economies without unintended consequences, that voters would accept higher costs for daily necessities, and that developing countries would sacrifice growth for climate targets they had no hand in creating,” he noted.

Jayaraj noted how “[n]one of those fantasies held.”

“Countries did not decarbonize nearly at the speed promised, even though climate bureaucracies clung to the illusion. Long-range targets, five-year reviews, and international pledges lacked common sense and defied physical and economic realities. The result? An unaccountable machine pushing impractical policies that most people never voted for and are now beginning to reject.”

Since taking office in 2015, the Liberal government, first under Justin Trudeau, and now under Prime Minister Mark Carney, has continued to push a radical environmental agenda like those being pushed by the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” and the United Nations’ “Sustainable Development Goals.” Part of this push includes the promotion of so called “net zero” energy by as early as 2035 nationwide.

