Canadian gym refuses new memberships to those who’ve had COVID jab due to fear over side-effects

KELOWNA, British Columbia, April 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian gym posted a notice to its website that it will refuse new membership applications to those who have received COVID-19 “mRNA vaccines” because the “the unknown health effects” of such jabs are not covered by its “liability” policy.

“Please be advised: to ensure the safety of ourselves, our business and our existing members, Flow Academy will not be accepting any Applications for Membership from anyone who has received any of the vaccine options for COVID-19,” reads a message posted on the website of the Flow Academy in Kelowna, British Columbia (BC) earlier in the week.

“This decision was made after much discussion with other health, wellness and fitness-related facilities across Canada (both public and private), as well as liability insurance companies. To put it simply, the unknown health effects of the mRNA vaccines, as well as reported side effects such as viral shedding, seizures and death following the administration of these vaccines, are not covered by our liability.”

The gym also stated that it will be looking to review its policy of not allowing those who have received the COVID jabs “when clinical trials of this experimental injection are completed in 2023.”

Since posting the message about its policy for those who have received the experimental COVID vaccines, Flow Academy has temporarily suspended access to its website, but says it will be updated and relaunched soon.

It currently displays a message that the academy has been “overwhelmed with such positive inquires and are currently working on a new application process.”

LifeSiteNews has contacted Flow Academy for comment, but has not received a response as of time of publication.

A Kelowna Capital News report says that Flow Academy’s website page is password-protected and that its application process states that masks are forbidden in the gym, “for the health, safety, and protection of us and our members.”

According to a BC Interior Health statement, “There is no public health basis for a policy excluding people who are immunized against COVID-19. Immunization prevents the spread of disease and protects patrons and staff.”

A CTV news report said Flow Academy has been operating without a business license and health officials are looking at closing the gym.

The studio has also been fined according to the CTV report by BC Interior Health, which has stayed open despite COVID health restrictions that limit high-intensity sports.

Currently, Canada has approved for emergency use a total of four COVID-19 vaccines in adults, all with connections to abortion.

Vaccine safety has made headlines worldwide, particularly in light of recent reports that some COVID jabs, such as the AstraZeneca COVID-19 injection, can cause serious blood clots.

Canada recently announced a pause on the distribution of the abortion tainted AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus jab from being given to people under 55, following numerous reports indicating that the product may be linked to blood clots.

In Canada, vaccines are not mandatory at the federal level, as each province is responsible for their healthcare delivery. At the provincial level, some provinces — such as Ontario and New Brunswick — have made certain vaccines mandatory via legislation, with a few exceptions, for children to attend public schools.

