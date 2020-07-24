Canadian health dept OKs strangers having sex if they wear masks, don’t look at each other

WARNING: The following article contains graphic descriptions of lascivious sexual practices. Reader discretion is advised.

BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BC-CDC) has published a list of suggestions on how to increase the “safety” of sexual intimacy during the COVID-19 pandemic, although many of the items tacitly endorse casual sex with strangers.

The BC-CDC’s “COVID-19 and Sex” page sets the tone for the advice to come with a declaration that “messages that discourage or shame people from sexual contact can be harmful and may discourage people from seeking essential sexual health services.” The page then explains that while it’s unclear whether semen can transmit the coronavirus, any sexual contact can spread it via touching and transfer of saliva through kissing.

After stating the obvious, that the virus cannot spread through self-masturbation or via the internet, the agency acknowledges that the risk of catching COVID-19 increases alongside a person’s number of sex partners, yet it does not declare any firm boundaries on the subject.

The BC-CDC then offers a list of measures one can take to “protect” oneself during sexual activity, including washing before and after, asking partners about their health, keeping their contact information on hand to notify them of any change in diagnosis, and the use of condoms.

Most controversially, the page lists a variety of measures to reduce or eliminate every aspect of sex other than genital contact — wearing masks; avoiding kissing; choosing positions in which partners don’t face one another; and the use of “barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.”

Notably, most of the potential dangers identified by the BC-CDC are non-issues for married couples, who tend to contract the same ailments with or without sex because they live together, and spouses tend to be regularly appraised of each other’s health status.

The double-standard between uncompromising restrictions on religious assembly and economic activity on the one hand and the high prioritization of sexual gratification on the other has been a recurring element of the COVID-19 response.

In the United States, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci — who had previously declared, “I don’t think we should ever shake hands again” — said it was “tough” to say people should stop sexual hookups via dating apps, because “everybody has their own tolerance for risks” and it’s “your choice.”

Also in the U.S., the New York City Health Department released a list of sex guidelines similar to the BC-CDC’s, which contained several of the same recommendations along with the suggestion to “make it a little kinky.”