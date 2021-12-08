Canadian health minister hints COVID regime could continue for ‘months, possibly even years’

'It’s a very significant step in further enhancing the tools with which we can use over the next months, possibly even years, in order to protect both people and the healthcare system,' said Jean-Yves Duclos.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos hinted last week that government edicts such as travel bans and vaccine mandates enacted due to the COVID crisis might continue for months or even “years.”

“There will always be, unfortunately, people who will be infected with COVID and some of them will have severe symptoms,” said Duclos during a press conference last Friday. “It’s a lot better to avoid these people having to go to a hospital for all sorts of personal and public health reasons.”

Duclos said that the latest news of a partnership with major drugmakers Merck and Pfizer for new oral antiviral COVID 19 treatments is a “fourth” tool in the government’s “toolbox” to combat the spread of the virus.

“It’s a very significant step in further enhancing the tools with which we can use over the next months, possibly even years, in order to protect both people and the healthcare system,” said Duclos.

Last Friday, Canada’s Public Works Department announced a deal with Merck and Pfizer to purchase millions of doses of their new antiviral COVID drugs.

In April of 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that “[n]ormality as it was before” would not “return until there is a vaccine and it could be in a year, a year and a half.”

It has been more than a year and a half since Trudeau made this statement.

Despite Canada claiming a high overall COVID jab rate of 76 percent, just last week the government once again mandated COVID testing for returning air travelers, along with mandatory quarantine, even for those who are considered “fully vaccinated.”

Indeed, just this past week, a fully vaccinated Canadian mom called out the government after being forced to stay in a COVID quarantine hotel with her family after returning home from a trip to Egypt.

On Tuesday, the federal government mandated the COVID shots for all federally regulated sectors.

Starting on December 1, the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enacted a policy banning Canadians over 12 who have chosen not to get the abortion tainted COVID jabs from traveling by air, sea, or train.

Those with the jabs will have to use Canada’s vaccine passport or their provincial systems to prove they have had the still experimental injections.

On November 30, the Canadian federal government updated its border measures due to the omicron variant.

While Canadian citizens or those with a right to enter Canada regardless of their vaccination status will be allowed to come in, they will have to undergo “enhanced pre-entry and arrival testing, screening, and quarantine measures,” which could include a stay in a so-called COVID hotel.

The government says that COVID vaccine-free Canadians who arrive by air will now be mandated to “stay in a designated quarantine facility or other suitable location while they await the result of their on-arrival test.”

The COVID jabs approved in Canada have been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

