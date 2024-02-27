Canadian healthcare system short nearly 90,000 workers, double the pre-COVID figure

'There are nursing shortages on nearly every shift and each department is routinely understaffed,' an Ontario nurse told LifeSiteNews under the condition of anonymity. 'As a result, nurses are exhausted are starting to take more time off or retire early.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A shortage of 90,000 doctors, nurses and other front line health care workers has caused a “health worker crisis” in Canada.

According to a Health Canada memo published February 26 by Blacklock’s Reporter, last year, Canada was short 89,995 doctors, nurses and other front line health care workers, which is double the rate from 2020 before COVID vaccine mandates were imposed.

“Shortages have increased over the last few years across most health occupations,” said the 2023 memo. “In fact health occupations are the only ones to report a year over year rise in job vacancies in the second quarter of 2023.”

According to the memo, nurses in particular saw an increase in vacancy leading up to and following the COVID “pandemic” as Canada is short 29,655 registered nurses and 13,560 licensed practical nurses.

“Nursing in particular struggles with long term vacancies,” said the memo, citing a survey which revealed that 40 percent of health care workers “are burned out” while 50 percent “intend to leave the profession.”

“While the supply of nurses is continuously increasing the growth is not enough to meet the demand,” it warned. “In 2022 the total nursing supply in Canada was 466,014. From 2017 to 2022 the nursing supply increased by nine percent.”

“There are nursing shortages on nearly every shift and each department is routinely understaffed,” an Ontario nurse told LifeSiteNews under the condition of anonymity. “As a result, nurses are exhausted are starting to take more time off or retire early.”

As a result of the healthcare worker shortage, wait times to receive healthcare in Canada have increased to an average of 27.7 weeks, causing some to despair and end their lives via euthanasia rather than wait for treatment.

Currently, vaccine mandates for healthcare workers are still in place in many jurisdictions across Canada, despite a critical staff shortage in plenty of hospitals. While some provincial governments have lifted their mandates, many hospitals still require the experimental vaccine as a condition of employment.

Additionally, a recently unveiled survey found that a significant number of Canadian healthcare workers, including most nurses, were hesitant to take the experimental COVID shots, and only did so because it was mandated across the sector.

However, many healthcare workers have refused the vaccine and are appealing the mandates. In November, hundreds of British Columbia healthcare workers joined together to sue Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry for ongoing COVID shot mandates preventing them from working.

Similarly, Ontario pro-freedom Dr. Mark Trozzi plans to appeal after he was stripped of his license for critiquing the mainstream narrative around the COVID-19 so-called “pandemic” and the associated vaccines.

