Canadian high school scraps gender-neutral bathroom plan after parental outrage

(LifeSiteNews) –– After outcry from parents and students alike, a Canadian high school has reversed course and reinstated boys’ and girls’ bathrooms after it scrapped them in favor of solely “gender-neutral” options.

Earlier this month, Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, British Columbia, had closed the boys’ and girls’ bathrooms, effectively forcing all students to use so-called “gender-neutral” facilities. Shortly after, parents expressed their outrage on social media, relaying concerns passed along by their children who felt uncomfortable with the new arrangement.

Following parental backlash, the school’s principal, Steve Drapala, reversed course and reinstated single-sex facilities.

One father of a teenage girl at the school, Josh Ellis, noted that washrooms are meant to be a “private place” and forcing boys and girls to use the same facilities obviously diminishes that feeling of privacy.

Ellis’s wife Jolene said that their daughter had finally decided to use the gender-neutral bathrooms, only to be harassed by a group of boys who pounded away at her stall.

LifeSiteNews had reported on the initial outrage from parents because of the school’s gender-neutral bathroom policy.

While having separate washrooms for boys and girls is a matter of common sense, gender ideologues have continued to attack the notion of biological reality, with the most noticeable push happening in Western nations like the United States and Canada. This has led to instances of young girls being exposed to men pretending to be women using change-rooms and other private facilities.

In Canada, much of this began after the Senate in 2017 passed a pro-transgender bill that added “gender expression” and “gender identity” to Canada’s Human Rights Code and to the Criminal Code’s hate crime section.

