Canadian high schoolers questioned by RCMP for signing ‘straight and proud’ poster

The decision to summon the police comes as students are increasingly standing up to school administrations and against the LGBT agenda.

SWIFT CURRENT, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — A Saskatchewan principal called in police to question students who said they were “straight and proud.”

Students at Swift Current Comprehensive High School were summoned to the ninth-grade principal’s office by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer for signing a poster saying they were “straight and proud,” according to a report by independent journalist and former RCMP officer Nadine Ness.

“The kids have disclosed to their parents feeling being intimidated by this RCMP officer who was saying things like this borderlines a hate crime and they could get in legal trouble,” Ness wrote.

According to Ness, the school failed to inform parents that their children were interrogated by the police for voicing their beliefs.

“As a former RCMP officer, I find this alleged behaviour of the officer very disturbing and made worse by the fact parents were kept in the dark and kids were not offered parents to be present,” Ness declared.

While the name of the principal has not been disclosed, it was not the main principal of the high school, who was forced to step in to prevent the incident from escalating.

Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) told LifeSiteNews that this is a “seriously disturbing incident.”

“Objectively speaking, it’s an example of the increasingly totalitarian state apparatus, which includes the education system, cracking down on what it considers ‘thought crime,'” he stated.

“It appears that in Saskatchewan you are now considered a criminal for ‘wrong-think.’ Any thought or expression which signals a deviation from the state’s pro-LGBT orthodoxy must be stamped out ruthlessly, even with police enforcers,” Fonseca warned.

According to Fonseca, the role of police has shifted from arresting criminals to investigating “an act of wrong-think which suggests any hint of non-conformity with gay and trans ideology.”

“The response by parents in the school district must be righteous outrage against this gestapo tactic,” he encouraged. “Concerned moms, dads, and grandparents must demand the firing of the Grade 9 Principal and the firing of the RCMP officer who abused his authority.”

“They had no right to frighten innocent children who were acting well within their legal right to freedom of expression,” Fonseca declared.

“Why are the LGBT-identifying youth allowed to promote and celebrate their sexuality non-stop, but heterosexual students can’t do the same?” he questioned.

“The gay lobby has moved from tolerance to supremacy. It brooks no dissent. All non-conforming thoughts are to be treated as thought-crime. We cannot accept this tyranny. Resist!”

LifeSiteNews reached out to Swift Current Comprehensive High School and the Chinook School Division, but both failed to respond before publication.

In recent weeks, students across Canada have begun to stand up against LGBT ideology in schools despite facing opposition from administrations.

On June 1, as part of an initiative by Campaign Life Coalition, thousands of students across Canada stayed home in direct protest of “Pride Month” being promoted in public schools.

Moreover, a recently leaked audio recording exposing a Canadian teacher lambasting her Muslim students for missing school to protest “Pride” sparked a backlash across social media. Many were outraged that the teacher implied one cannot withhold support for “Pride” and remain “Canadian.”

High school students from schools in Quebec and Ontario have torn down “Pride” flags amid cheers from their fellow students.

In late June, Toronto-area students protested outside a high school that reportedly suspended students for stating there are only two genders.

Also in June, Ottawa Longfields-Davidson High School students organized a walkout despite opposition from the school’s administration.

“We are a group focussed on love, not hate,” the LDHSS Students for Change Instagram page read. “We do not hate transgender people. We do not hate gay people. We do not hate most teachers. We just want to protect our religions. To protect our younger siblings. And most importantly, our personal beliefs and the right to believe what we want.”

