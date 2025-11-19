Canadian hospital tells 23 weeks’ pregnant woman she can get abortion for ‘any reason you can think of’

Vancouver’s BC Women’s Hospital offered a pregnant woman a brutal dismemberment abortion for her 23-week baby and told her that taxpayer funding would cover a late-term abortion if she traveled to the US.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — The pro-life group Right Now has released its latest sting video exposing brutal late-term abortions in Vancouver.

On November 19, Right Now published an undercover video of a 23-weeks pregnant mother who was offered a late-term abortion at the BC Women’s Health Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“So here in BC the dilation and evacuation procedures or procedural abortion is available up to 24 weeks and 6 days,” the abortion worker told the pregnant mother.

The dilation and evacuation (D&E) procedure is one of the most brutal abortion procedures, usually committed on babies in the second trimester. During the abortion, a pair of forceps is inserted into the womb to grasp part of the baby. The forceps are used to break and twist off the bones of the unborn child.

This process is repeated until the baby is totally dismembered and removed. Usually, the spine must be snapped, and the skull crushed in order to remove babies.

The abortion vendor noted that the hospital’s schedule was nearly full, and the mother only had three days to decide to have that procedure. If that was too soon, the abortion worker suggested another gruesome method. “That doesn’t mean that people still don’t have abortion options,” she assured the pregnant mother. “People have the option of having a termination with an induction abortion.”

In this method, the mother is given drugs to trigger labor and delivers the baby intact. Usually, the baby is not killed beforehand, which can result in a live-birth abortion. Babies born alive are often left to die.

The abortion worker suggested that the mother travel to an abortion facility in the United States if she wished to undergo an induction abortion.

“Most of the provinces have an arrangement where people can get because it’s considered [so-called] essential healthcare,” she explained. “So, people can get essential healthcare in the state, and the medical care itself may be covered by their province.”

The abortion vendor assured the mother that the late-term abortion would be the “same procedure” as 14 to 16 weeks.

“The part that’s different is the amount of cervical preparation beforehand,” she claimed.

When the mother expressed concerns that she would be able to see a formed baby after the abortion, the abortion worker told her that, “sometimes people think like it’s a whole baby that’s just smaller (…) but it’s not exactly like that.”

“I would say there’s more shapes that would resemble like human,” she continued.

She claimed that it was “incredibly rare” for baby to survive outside womb at 23 weeks, despite that being the age of viability for premature babies in Canada. Additionally, images of babies born prematurely at 23 weeks reveal a fully formed baby who can survive outside the womb with medical care.

The survival rate of babies born at 22 weeks was 41 percent with treatment in 2023, according a JAMA study.

READ: More babies born at 22 weeks are surviving, but it’s still legal to kill them

Furthermore, while activists claim late-term abortions are sought for alleged medical reasons – even though abortion is never medically necessary – the abortion worker assured the mother that she could obtain a late-term abortion for “any reason you can think of, but there doesn’t have to be a reason. It could just be ‘I don’t want to be pregnant right now.'”

