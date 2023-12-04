Canadian House of Commons committee admits China operated ‘police service stations’ in 3 cities

'To date, no individuals have been arrested or had their diplomatic credentials removed in relation to the overseas police service stations.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadians learned last Wednesday from MPs that “yes,” the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) operated police “stations” in multiple locations in Canada, which allegedly serve to target its citizens abroad, but no one has been held accountable yet for allowing this to happen.

As per Blacklock’s Reporter, the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations noted in a report to Parliament titled Chinese Communist Party’s Overseas Police Service Stations that despite the CCP “police service stations” operating in three major Canadian cities, there have been “no arrests” made.

“To date, no individuals have been arrested or had their diplomatic credentials removed in relation to the overseas police service stations,” the committee wrote in its report.

The police stations are currently being investigated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) including “formal diplomatic protests to the Chinese Ambassador.”

The committee report noted that although the CCP interprets its oversees police stations “as facilities providing administrative and consular services,” witnesses have stated that these stations also monitor “diaspora communities, collect civil intelligence, harass and intimidate individuals who are critical of China policies and assist China public security authorities with coerced return operations.”

The committee’s report came about after human rights activists made multiple complaints that China was operating stations at more than 100 locations across the globe. The stations operating in Canada were in Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area, and Montréal.

Some Chinese Canadian politicians have downplayed the police stations, with Senator Yuen Pau Woo telling the Senate on May 31, 2023, that the stations were just recreation centers “providing community services to Chinese Canadians in Montréal.”

Woo claimed that there is no “evidence” that these stations are CCP-linked police stations.

However, Conservative Senator Leo Housakos said that those who are friends with China find the subject uneasy.

“Some members even in this Chamber might feel uncomfortable when we ask questions about illegal police stations in Canada and foreign interference and intimidation of Canadians of Chinese descent, not because it is actually happening on our soil; they are uncomfortable because we are even asking the question,” he noted to the Senate.

Housakos noted that the “Trudeau government is doing absolutely nothing to combat foreign interference and defend Canadians of Chinese descent from intimidation.”

LifeSiteNews reported late last year that a Spanish human rights organization had identified at least two additional Communist Chinese police “stations” operating in Canada, in addition to three already known.

The “stations” are said to target Chinese nationals living abroad, often employing illegal methods such as blackmail to ensure the targeted persons do their former country’s bidding.

In September 2022, LifeSiteNews reported that these stations have been linked to the Communist Party of China’s official law enforcement agency, the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau (PSB).

According to Safeguard Defenders, there have been over 230,000 individuals sent back to China via these remote stations located in various nations, often under threat.

The potential meddling in Canada’s elections by agents of the CCP has many Canadians worried, especially considering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the authoritarian nation as his favorite country other than his own.

China is ‘after us’ in ‘negative way warned intelligence official back in 2021

According to retired director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Richard Fadden, as per a 2021 testimony to the same committee, subterfuge by Chinese agents in Canada is a fact of life.

“The great difficulty we have in Canada is the general public has trouble understanding that we’re threatened,” he noted.

“They’re after us, if I can use the vernacular, from a whole variety of perspectives,” he noted adding, “And they’re after us in a negative sort of way.”

Opposition parties, notably the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), for weeks demanded that Trudeau launch a full independent public inquiry after news broke that the CCP had potentially meddled in Canada’s past two federal elections.

However, instead of a full inquiry, Trudeau appointed former Governor General David Johnston as an “independent special rapporteur” to investigate the allegations.

Trudeau’s “family friend” Johnston quit as “special rapporteur,” after a public outcry, after he concluded that there should not be a public inquiry into the matter. Conservative MPs demanded Johnston be replaced over his ties to both China and the Trudeau family.

On September 7, 2023, the federal government announced it would be launching a public inquiry into potential foreign election interference, to be led by Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue.

In September, LifeSiteNews reported on how leading Canadian computer scientist professor Benjamin Fung from McGill University said agents from China offered him a six-figure bribe if he agreed to become a stooge for the CCP.

This report followed another from early September that noted how despite a continuous stream of evidence suggesting that CCP agents have interfered in Canada’s last two federal elections, the nation’s elections commissioner omitted any mention of China from her annual foreign interference report to Parliament.

