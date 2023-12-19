Canadian journalist who advocated for punishing the unvaccinated has died at 33

Ian Vandaelle, the Financial Post reporter and editor who once called for the unvaccinated to be punished, died on December 5.

(LifeSiteNews) — A young Canadian journalist who advocated punishment for those who refusing the COVID-19 shot died in hospital this month.

On December 5, Stephanie Hughes announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that her partner Ian Vandaelle, a pro-vaccine reporter and editor at the Financial Post, had been declared brain dead and removed from life support.

“I haven’t been on Twitter for a while because my partner, @IanVandaelle, has been in the hospital since Nov. 18,” she wrote.

“It’s with a heavy heart today that I say he was declared neurologically deceased this week and taken [off] life support this morning,” Hughes continued. “He was 33 years old.”

I haven’t been on Twitter for a while because my partner, @IanVandaelle, has been in the hospital since Nov. 18. It’s with a heavy heart today that I say he was declared neurologically deceased this week and taken life support this morning. He was 33 years old. pic.twitter.com/OvoVjvU8l8 — Stephanie Hughes (@StephHughes95) December 5, 2023

“Journalism has lost a great reporter, editor, producer, mentor, and all around great guy,” she added in another post.

Hughes did not disclose the cause of Vandaelle’s illness, but as a strong proponent of the experiment COVID vaccines, Vandaelle is presumed to have received them.

As a reporter, Vandaelle was well known for his support of the COVID inoculation, arguing that those who refused the shot should be punished.

“I, for one, advocate we bring the carrot and the stick,” Vandaelle wrote in a 2021 social media post. “Incentivize getting the vaccine however we like – ice cream, lotteries, literally whatever, I don’t care – and require vaccination to do non-essential things. Wanna go to a bar to watch the game? Passport.”

Vandaelle blasted the Toronto Police Association for opposing mandatory vaccination, saying, “Protect, my foot. Take the jab or resign, anything else is moral and ethical cowardice. You take an oath to protect citizens? You get vaxxed. Shameful that we have to say this.”

Protect, my foot. Take the jab or resign, anything else is moral and ethical cowardice. You take an oath to protect citizens? You get vaxxed. Shameful that we have to say this. @TPSOperations https://t.co/i9HsOXqAyo — Ian Vandaelle (@IanVandaelle) August 25, 2021

In October 2021, the Trudeau government mandated vaccine passports for all Canadians wishing to travel in the country, despite the mandates contradicting the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms according to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

Unvaccinated Canadians were also not permitted to enter restaurants, entertainment venues, and universities, to name only a few restrictions.

RELATED: Canada reports 300% increase in ‘unspecified causes’ of death, sparking calls for investigation

Unfortunately, Vandaelle’s support of the experimental shot may have led to his sudden death, as there is much evidence that the shots can result in severe illness and even death.

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have found a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

In November, LifeSiteNews reported on an internal memo from the nation’s health department that shows that officials have refused to release data concerning internal audits related to the COVID crisis that indicate “critical weaknesses and gaps” in its response to the so-called pandemic.

READ: ‘River of Freedom’ documentary exposes the brutal COVID tyranny of New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern

Later the same month, Statistics Canada found that deaths from both COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” surged following the release of the so-called “safe and effective” vaccines.

LifeSiteNews has published comprehensive research on the dangers of receiving the experimental vaccine, including heart damage and blood clots.

Tragically, Hughes also lost her father four days later. On December 9, Ronald Smith passed away at the age of 90.

Please take a moment to pray for the souls of the deceased and for their families’ consolation.

Share











