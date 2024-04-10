Canadian judge blocks imminent euthanasia death of 27-year-old autistic woman

Justice Anne Kirker issued a stay pending a determination of an appeal in the case by the woman's father, who has been trying to prevent her assisted suicide.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian judge stopped for now at least the planned euthanasia death of a 27-year-old autistic woman after ruling in favor of her father, who appealed another judge’s decision to allow the woman to go ahead with taking her life despite his objections.

On April 8, Justice Anne Kirker issued a stay of the injunction “pending a determination of an appeal in the case of the 27-year-old autistic Calgary woman whose father has been trying to prevent her death by euthanasia,” as noted by Alex Schadenberg, executive director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

As a result, the woman will not be allowed to die by euthanasia until the Court of Appeal makes a final decision in the case.

Kirker ordered a stay on the injunction to “prevent the death of the 27-year-old autistic woman until after the appeal is heard.”

Schadenberg said that this case “concerns me greatly since I have an autistic son.”

The trial has been tentatively set to start in October. The Euthanasia Prevention Coalition has said that it “will seek to intervene in the Appeal.”

As there is a publication ban in place, the young woman in the case is identified as MV and her father is listed as WV.

Late last month, LifeSiteNews reported that a Calgary judge ruled that the autistic, non-terminally ill young woman could go ahead and be put to death via euthanasia despite objections from her father.

On March 25, Justice Colin C.J. Feasby of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench overturned an injunction sought by the autistic woman’s father, which had previously prevented her from being killed via Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) euthanasia program.

Feasby had ordered that an assessment of the role of Alberta Health Services concerning the approval of euthanasia for the autistic daughter take place.

‘Only’ reason the woman was ‘approved’ for euthanasia was because she is ‘autistic’

Schadenberg told LifeSiteNews that the father is “challenging the death of his daughter out of love but also based on justice.”

“He opposes euthanasia, but he also recognizes that his daughter does not have a medical condition that would approve her for being killed,” he said.

He then told LifeSiteNews that the only reason the woman has been approved for euthanasia “is because she is autistic.”

MV was diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). She was approved for MAiD by two doctors.

MV’s father had argued his daughter is vulnerable and “is not competent to make the decision to take her own life.”

Of important note is that MV still lives at home under the care of her parents.

In February, after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delayed its planned expansion of MAiD to those suffering solely from mental illness to 2027.

The number of Canadians killed by lethal injection since 2016 stands at close to 45,000, and many fear that because the official statistics are manipulated the number may be even higher.

Indeed, a recent Statistics Canada update admitted to excluding euthanasia from its death totals despite it being the sixth-highest cause of mortality in the nation.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported on a new documentary that shines a light on the devastating impact of legal euthanasia in Canada.

Share











