Canadian judge delays decision on status of lawsuits against Trudeau’s COVID travel mandate

'We argued that the judge should allow the case to proceed because it’s important for Canadians to know if these COVID restrictions, the travel ban for the unvaccinated in particular, are constitutional or not,' Maxime Bernier told LifeSiteNews.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A federal judge said she will reserve her decision on whether to allow legal proceedings to go ahead against the Canadian government’s travel vaccine mandates.

Lawyers from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said that the mandates have impacted over 6 million Canadians.

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier, former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford, and five others with legal help from the JCCF appeared in court on Wednesday. Other legal counsel represented others in the court challenging the travel vaccine mandates.

JCCF lawyers argued that the court case against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s travel ban on the vaccine free, on behalf of its applicants, was a violation of charter rights and should not be tossed out.

In the summer, federal government lawyers filed a motion with the court asking them to throw out the legal challenge.

Bernier told LifeSiteNews that the “day went well from our perspective. It was mostly based on technical arguments on both sides.”

“The fact that the ban has now been lifted is irrelevant because it could be reinstated any time.”

Last fall, Trudeau announced a mandate that anyone travelling by air, rail or sea would need the COVID shots to travel both domestically and internationally.

After much outrage and protests which included the Freedom Convoy and even pressure from the industry and travel groups, the Trudeau government announced a “suspension” of the COVID jab mandate for travelers and federally regulated transportation workers on June 20.

On Wednesday, lawyers representing the government claimed that the lawsuits are now “moot” as the travel mandates have been “suspended.”

However, lawyers for Bernier and Peckford argued that a ruling is needed on the travel mandates so that they can never be imposed again on Canadians, as they were a violation of charter rights.

READ: The end of Canada's travel jab mandate is just one of many important stories LifeSite is telling

Bernier noted to LifeSiteNews that there must be “a legal clarification now and not have to restart the whole process of court challenge if they are imposed again in future.”

Said Bernier, the decision could be rendered sooner than later.

“I’m hopeful that we will have a favourable decision,” Bernier told LifeSiteNews.

The judge must release her decision by October 31, which is the date set for when the hearings are to begin.

‘14,000’ pages of evidence submitted filed, says JCCF

Earlier in the year with the help of the JCCF, Bernier and Peckford brought forth the legal challenges against Trudeau’s vaccine travel mandates.

In a press release sent out Tuesday, the JCCF said that “Justice Centre lawyers filed evidence in March 2022 on behalf of 11 witnesses, including five expert witnesses.”

“This evidence documents how the Canadians involved in the lawsuit cannot travel to help sick loved ones, get to work, visit family and friends, access health care outside of Canada, take international vacations, or live ordinary lives.”

JCCF lawyer Eva Chipiuk noted that “Canada was one of the few countries in the world that had a travel ban on unvaccinated citizens flying within the country and to different provinces.”

“This travel ban has not been cancelled, only suspended, and so court action must continue…These infringements on Canadians’ Charter rights are unprecedented, and this matter must be adjudicated by the Court,” said Chipiuk.

The JCCF said it has as all the parties’ “evidence totalling 14,000 pages, including these Applicants’ affidavits and expert reports.”

The testimony in the travel vaccine mandate court cases has shown the Trudeau government had extremely limited data regarding what the risks were for viral in-flight transmission. The government had concluded that the risk of in-flight transmission was low.

READ: Conservatives demand Trudeau drop all travel app fines and reimburse Canadians who were affected

The COVID jabs were never sufficiently studied for possible bad side effects and thus many Canadians were concerned about the safety of the jabs.

As it stands today, evidence suggests that the jabs no longer even reduce severe symptoms, especially considering the ever-changing viral variants and that they are harming more people than helping.

Autopsy data shows a close association between the COVID mRNA jabs and heart inflammation, more so than between the COVID virus itself and heart issues.

Also, according to two recent medical studies from Europe, blood damage explains the many harmful impacts of COVID shots.

