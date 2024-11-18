Canadian judge upholds sanctions against Catholic school trustee who opposed LGBT agenda

Monique LaGrange was ousted last December from the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools' board for comparing the LGBT agenda targeting children to brainwashing.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian judge ruled that a school board was justified to place harsh sanctions on a Catholic school trustee forced out of her position because she opposed extreme gender ideology and refused to undergo LGBT “sensitivity” training.

Justice Cheryl Arcand-Kootenay of the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta ruled Thursday that the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) Board’s sanctions placed against former trustee Monique LaGrange will stand.

LaGrange had vowed to fight the school board in court, and it remains to be seen if she can take any further actions after the decision by Judge Arcand-Kootenay.

The judge ruled that the RDCRS’s policies in place for all trustees, which the board contended were breached, were “logical, thorough, and grounded in the facts that were before the Board at the time of their deliberations.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the RDCRS board voted 3-1 last December to disqualify LaGrange after she compared the LGBT agenda targeting kids with that of “brainwashing” Nazi propaganda. As a result of being voted out, LaGrange later resigned from her position.

The former school board trustee initially came under fire in September 2023 when she posted an image showing kids in Nazi Germany waving swastika flags during a parade to social media, with the bottom of the post showing an image of kids waving LGBT “Pride” flags along with the text: “Brainwashing is brainwashing.”

After her post went viral, calls for her to step down grew from leftist Alberta politicians and others. This culminated in her removal as director of the Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association (ACSTA).

In September 2023, the RDCRS passed a motion to mandate that LaGrange undergo “LGBTQ+” and holocaust “sensitivity” training for her social media post.

LaGrange, however, refused to apologize for the meme or undergo “sensitivity” training.

She had argued that the RDCRS had no right to issue sanctions against her because they were not based on the Education Act or code of conduct. Arcand-Kootenay did not agree with her, saying code of conduct violations allow for multiple sanctions to be placed against those who violate them.

Arcand-Kootenay did find that the sanctions against LaGrange to have her undergo sensitivity training related to the Holocaust and LGBT people were in effect redundant after the board had already ordered the training in group sessions.

The judge concluded by saying the board’s decisions against LaGrange were reasonable and that “the parties may appear before me to speak to costs.”

There has been growing opposition in Canada to the teaching of radical transgender ideology in schools, not only its impact on children but on those in education who voice opposition to such teaching.

Other Catholic school trustees have been targeted for going after the woke LGBT indoctrination agenda, such as Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) trustee Michael Del Grande.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported that a court dismissed an appeal by Del Grande to have a judge overturn a “misconduct” charge and sanctions placed against him by the TCDSB for having objected to adding “Gender Identity” and “Gender Expression” as protected classes in the Toronto Catholic board’s code of conduct policy.

In recent months, many concerned Canadians have protested LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools. In September, thousands from coast to coast participated in the second annual Million Person March.

Provinces such as Alberta, and Saskatchewan have in recent months proposed legislation that would strengthen parental rights.

Share











