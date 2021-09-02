Canadian rights and freedoms team welcomes back president and founder

'I am very happy to be back at work, and very grateful for the faithful support and encouragement of so many donors,' John Carpay said.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has announced that John Carpay has returned as its President after a near two-month leave of absence.

“The Justice Centre is pleased to welcome back John Carpay to resume his responsibilities as President, as he returns from a leave of absence. The Board is taking steps to strengthen governance, and to provide increased independence between the litigation and educational activities of the organization,” said the JCCF in an email sent to members on Monday.

In speaking with LifeSiteNews, Carpay said he is glad to be back and thanked the many “faithful” JCCF donors for supporting him.

“I am very happy to be back at work, and very grateful for the faithful support and encouragement of so many donors,” he said.

“There are big battles to be fought in the weeks, months and years ahead, including vaccine passports and other attacks on our Charter rights and freedom.”

Carpay took a leave of absence from his role as JCCF president in early July after admitting he had had a Canadian judge and other government officials followed by a private investigator to see if they were breaking local COVID rules.

In Canada, according to Investigation Hotline, hiring a private detective is legal so long as certain rules are followed and the investigator is licensed to practice in the province where the investigation takes place.

The JCCF board of directors said at the time that Carpay “owned this mistake, openly, directly, and without reservation” and Mr. Carpay has advised the Board that, effective today, he is taking an indefinite period of leave from his responsibilities at the Justice Centre.”

The JCCF board said that they were not aware of Carpay’s plans to have a judge followed, saying that “Mr. Carpay has acknowledged that he made the decision unilaterally.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities! Show Petition Text 26138 have signed the petition. Let's get to 30000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent. But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected! Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state. This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students. Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity! But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities. Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles. And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates. While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens! So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren. That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will! Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth. The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low. And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission." So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus. But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future. Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/ 'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The JCCF had appointed one of its lawyers, Lisa Bildy, to serve as interim president, and in Monday’s message thanked her for her stepping into the role for a time.

“Ms. Bildy did an excellent job in leading the organization,” the JCCF said.

In its Monday press release announcing Carpay’s return, the JCCF said that while there is still work “to be done in the coming weeks and months,” the Board recognizes that the organization “needs to end the uncertainty that comes with temporary leadership, to enable the Justice Centre to work more effectively in dealing with unprecedented challenges in our society.”

“The Board is also seeking to streamline and refresh its membership to better respond to demands on the organization,” said the JCCF.

LifeSiteNews co-founder and managing director Steve Jalsevac said he is pleased to see Carpay back at the helm of the JCCF.

“LifeSite is relieved that John is back in the saddle at the Justice Centre. We were dismayed when he resigned at a time when all of Canada was in serious need of a too rare, very determined and competent court freedom fighter like John. He has been giving hope and desperately needed support to Canadians who would have otherwise been left alone to fight the current lawless COVID tyranny,” said Jalsevac.

“We have also been impressed with his huge awareness of all the aspects related to COVID and the vaccines. Canadians are blessed to have a person like John Carpay leading a big part of the fight to defend our freedoms and the rule of law.”

Carpay founded the JCCF in 2010, saying at the time there was a “desperate need for Canadian university students facing censorship to have reliable and competent legal representation, free of charge, from a team of experienced lawyers.”

The JCCF has been a strong advocate for the constitutional rights of Canadians and is currently fighting many legal battles on behalf of many clients, notably ones fighting draconian COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the JCCF, Canada is currently “experiencing a wave of unprecedented Charter violations with the introduction of vaccine passports, and with limitations on mobility, employment, and voting rights.”

“Every day, hundreds of Canadians are appealing to the Justice Centre for help,” says the JCCF.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced that COVID-19 jabs will be required throughout Canada starting in October to travel domestically by air, train or boat.

According to Canada Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, a vaccine passport will be “a key step forward in ensuring Canadians will have the documents they need once it is safe to travel again.”

The JCCF told LifeSiteNews that they are watching closely Trudeau’s vaccine mandates and passports schemes.

Share











