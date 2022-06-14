Canadian justice minister says there is no ‘absolute’ right to own private property

Some lawyers have said that a law giving the government the power to seize Russian assets at will could be a violation of international law

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti claimed last week that there is no “absolute” right for one to own private property in the country .

Lametti was responding to questions by reporters about Bill C-19, which would allow the government to seize property owned by Russians in Canada.

“Well, look, we’ll obviously tailor the provisions so that it can withstand a court challenge. You don’t have an absolute right to own private property in Canada,” Lametti said.

“There are steps that are taken when expropriations happen at whatever level of government, and we’ll be sure to stay within those boundaries.”

If Bill C-19 becomes law, it would give the federal government the power to “seize and cause the forfeiture and disposal of assets held by sanctioned people and entities, to support Canada’s participation in the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task force in light of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

The bill is currently at second reading in Canada’s senate after passing in the House of Commons last Thursday.

The legislation would also ban “foreign investment in Canadian housing” for two years.

Some lawyers have said that a law giving the government the power to seize Russian assets at will could be a violation of international law.

David Kleimann, who works as a researcher and adviser on international law with a Brussels-based think tank, said, “I believe that the legal question is relatively clear here, that such an action or such procedures would violate international law.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been met with worldwide condemnation and heavy economic sanctions against the Russian Federation.

The Russia-Ukraine war has also caused millions of Ukrainians to be forced to flee their homeland, which has resulted in a humanitarian crisis.

However, the conflict has also resulted in the harsh treatment of people who are simply Russian nationals and have nothing to do with Putin’s regime.

In Canada, this led to specific targeting of some Russian nationals.

In March, the Canadian government detained at least two Russian Federation nationals at a northern Canadian airport based on their nationality.

Also in the same month, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra cancelled the contracts of young Russian piano prodigy Alexander Malofeev as a result of the Russian/Ukraine conflict and public pressure that ensued.

In a recent opinion piece, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò said that Ukraine/Russia war has seen “the globalist elite, NATO, the American deep state, the European Union, the World Economic Forum, the entire media machine, and the Vatican all aligned on the same side.”

“Putin’s intervention in Ukraine is considered a threat to the New World Order that must be neutralized even at the cost of a global conflict,” Viganò noted.

