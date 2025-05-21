Canadian labor board defends Christian workers who refused to take COVID shots

An adjudicator chastised the National Research Council for suspending Catholic and other Christian staff who sought religious exemptions to COVID shots, which were made with aborted babies’ cells.

(LifeSiteNews) — An adjudicator has rebuked a Canadian federal agency for breaching its employees’ religious charter rights after it rejected pleas from its Christian staff who were looking for religious exemptions to the COVID shots over concerns of their use of aborted babies’ cell lines.

Adjudicator Patricia Harewood, who works for the Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board, cited Canada’s National Research Council for “interfering” with an employee’s “sincerely held religious belief.”

“Being placed on leave without pay because of a sincerely held religious belief interferes with freedom of religion in a way that is more than trivial or insubstantial,” wrote Harewood.

Harewood recently ruled, as noted by Blacklock’s Reporter, in two cases over employees’ religious freedoms being breached.

She found the National Research Council engaged in “a significant interference.” She ordered that the Research Council had to renegotiate settlement terms, adding that the board has “over 350 cases like these ones.”

One employee, a Catholic meteorologist, was suspended without pay for refusing to get the COVID shots, the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca ones, which used aborted babies’ cell lines.

She noted in an affidavit that she was not happy that Pope Francis had called on Catholics to take the shot, telling her supervisor that “she would rather die than receive it.”

“My personal religious beliefs prevent me from being able to take the Covid-19 vaccines because, in one way or another, they all employ cell lines derived from aborted children and my personal religious conviction compels me to abstain from any cooperation, direct or indirect, in abortion, which I view as the killing of innocents,” she noted in the affidavit.

Another employee, a Pentecostal IT analyst, who refused to comply with the COVID shots on religious grounds, had said he was a “follower of Jesus Christ” and had not “had any vaccines since becoming a Christian over 20 years ago.”

“Vaccines have been developed and tested using fetal cell lines,” notes his affidavit.

“Abortion kills babies and using their tissue for medical research, no matter how far removed, violates God’s command against killing.”

Recent rulings have gone in favor of employees who were fired for refusing the COVID shots. As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canada’s second-largest airline has been ordered by a judge to compensate one of its employees who refused to take the COVID shot and was “wrongfully terminated.”

In October 2021, Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 shot mandates for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector and said the unvaxxed will no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train, both domestically and internationally.

This policy resulted in thousands losing their jobs or being placed on leave for non-compliance.

Documents from the Treasury Board, which were tabled in Canada’s Parliament, showed that most federal employees’ requests for a religious exemption from the COVID shots were denied. Out of 2,042 federal employees who were seeking a religious exemption, only 540 were approved.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs that include heart damage and blood clots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

