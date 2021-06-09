Canadian lawyer says Manitoba’s new ‘immunization card’ is type of ‘vaccine passport’

June 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A lawyer from a top Canadian constitutional legal firm characterized the province of Manitoba’s new “immunization card” program as a “vaccine passport” which will be used to coerce people to “take an experimental vaccine” in order to regain lost freedoms.

“Manitoba’s new immunization card program is, in reality, a vaccine passport. The government took Manitobans’ freedoms away, and now it is saying that in order to get those freedoms back, Manitobans must take an experimental vaccine,” said Allison Kindle Pejovic, a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) to LifeSiteNews.

Yesterday, the Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister officially launched an immunization card program for those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The new immunization card allows the vaccinated more freedom over those who choose not to get the experimental shots.

The announcement came a month after a source within the Manitoba government warned LifeSiteNews readers about it.

Kindle Pejovic told LifeSiteNews that Manitoba’s “immunization card” has in effect created a “two-tiered society” of those who have got vaccinated, and those who have chosen not to, which could lead to discrimination.

“This vaccine passport system creates a two-tiered society whereby those who have chosen to be vaccinated are treated differently and discriminatorily compared to those who have not chosen to get the vaccine,” said Kindle Pejovic. “The unvaccinated will have to continue to quarantine for two weeks in Manitoba after returning from interprovincial travel and will be restricted from visiting friends and family in the hospital or at long-term care home settings. Those who are vaccinated will not.”

Those with the cards will be allowed to visit family in hospitals or other health care facilities and skip a mandated two-week quarantine upon entering the province. The card will be available to people who currently have a Manitoba health card, which is the only provincial health care insurance program available.

Manitobans who want the card must visit a specific government website, and “once someone has successfully completed the online request, they will automatically receive access to a digital card” in the form of a QR code. A physical card can be requested, as well.

Lawyer says government cannot deny activities and services to those who choose not to get the jab

Kindle Pejovic told LifeSiteNews that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms prevents the government from denying those who have chosen not to get the jab from accessing important services.

“The government cannot under the Charter deny activities and services to those who choose not to receive the experimental COVID-19 vaccine, for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons. The more entrenched this separation of society becomes based on vaccination status, the more ostracized the unvaccinated citizens will become,” said Kindle Pejovic.

She noted that with a “vaccine passport” system in place, those who are unvaccinated might be “bullied, isolated from friends and family, and … unable to lead normal lives.”

“What is most perplexing about this system is that from a science-based perspective, it is being forced upon people who most likely have a 99.77% chance of recovery from COVID-19, and who may already have natural immunity. Further, these vaccines do not prevent someone from acquiring or transmitting COVID-19 to others,” Kindle Pejovic said.

She explained that in addition to several U.S. states, even Israel abandoned its “Green Pass” vaccine passport system: “Vaccine passports are tyrannical, unnecessary, and a gross violation of Manitobans’ Charter rights. It is disappointing that Manitoba has not followed the lead of freedom-respecting Governors in the U.S. and rejected the vaccine passport.”

Manitoba source says his province’s “immunization card” is similar to what was used in Nazi Germany

The source who works within the Manitoba government who first told LifeSiteNews about the “immunization card” program a month ago compared such a system to the classic “papers, please” in Nazi Germany.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“To give an example and compare the effects of this to something else, this is a classic ‘papers please’ situation like we've seen in Nazi Germany, except instead of just the persecuted wearing a ‘yellow star,’ everyone is wearing a star, their phone and/or physical immunization card, that basically describes whether or not they are ‘safe’ from the perspective of the ‘approved authority’ based off of an arbitrary now former private aspect of their life [health information],” he said.

“Those who are deemed ‘safe’ get enjoy some privileges in the form of their previously usurped rights, while all others continue to be treated as less than human and have more of their freedoms forcefully taken away.”

“Requiring the use of this service will undoubtedly further segregate people and create a ‘lesser class’ of sorts,” the source told LifeSiteNews yesterday.

“I don’t know if the Government is going to mandate this themselves or leave it up to individual businesses to decide, but either way usage of this service will only serve as a means to subject people to more unwarranted, publicly sanctioned discrimination.”

Just recently, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) put out a tender notice to “secure the services” of a “global organization” with experience in the biometrics field to create an “Office of Biometrics and Identity Management” to be used to validate a traveler's vaccination status.

In a press conference yesterday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada is looking to ease border restrictions soon, but only for those who had been “fully vaccinated.”

“In the weeks to come, we will have more to say about the measures that we could relax for people who have had two doses,” said Trudeau to reporters Tuesday.

Today, Canada’s Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that as soon as early July, Canadian citizens who have had the full two doses of a COVID-19 shot do not have to quarantine for 14 days or stay in a hotel for three days upon arrival, but they still have to be tested.

Intergovernmental Minister Dominic LeBlanc said today that Canadians can expect “more of an idea about” what is to come with the new rules soon, but added that “vaccination is key.”

Contact information

Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister

Phone: 204-945-3714

Fax: 204-949-1484

Email [email protected]

@BrianPallister

204 Legislative Building

450 Broadway

Winnipeg, MB R3C 0V8

To contact your Manitoba MLA click here.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

Office of the Prime Minister

80 Wellington Street

Ottawa, ON K1A 0A2

Fax: 613-941-6900

Use online contact form here.

To contact your member of parliament (MP), click here.