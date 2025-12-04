Canadian legislator introduces bill to establish ‘Freedom Convoy Recognition Day’ as a holiday

MLA Tara Armstrong proposed a public holiday to 'recognize the achievements of the Freedom Convoy, one of the largest peaceful demonstrations in Canadian history.'

( LifeSiteNews ) – A British Columbia Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the right-leaning OneBC Party introduced a bill that proposes to create a holiday that recognizes the Freedom Convoy’s benefit on Canadian society held in 2022 to protest all COVID mandates.

Bill M 228 was introduced by OneBC Party MLA Tara Armstrong earlier this week and proposes to create a “Freedom Convoy Recognition Day.”

“This Bill designates March 11 as Freedom Convoy Recognition Day and establishes it as a public holiday and a statutory holiday under the Employment Standards Act,” reads the text of the bill.

Armstrong is one of two MLAs from B.C. Conservative Party, which broke away last year to form OneBC after Conservative Leader John Rustad ousted them over social media comments. Of note is that Rustad was ousted as leader of the Conservative Party and official opposition on Wednesday and then resigned on Thursday.

According to Armstrong, the bill’s goal is to “recognize the achievements of the Freedom Convoy, one of the largest peaceful demonstrations in Canadian history.”

“It inspired movements across the globe to stand against lockdowns and government overreach,” she said.

“Mask mandates were lifted, faith communities could meet again, families were able to visit residents in long-term care.”

While it is unlikely the bill will become law, it may now, due to Rustad’s removal, go further along than just the first reading.

In early 2022, the Freedom Convoy saw thousands of Canadians from coast to coast come to Ottawa to demand an end to COVID mandates in all forms.

Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act to clear out protesters, an action a federal judge has since said was “not justified.” During the clear-out, an elderly lady was trampled by a police horse and many who donated to the cause had their bank accounts frozen.

On October 7, 2025, after a long trial, Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey sentenced Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to 18 months’ house arrest. They had been declared guilty of mischief for their roles as leaders of the 2022 protest against COVID mandates, and as social media influencers.

Lich and Barber have filed appeals of their own against their house arrest sentences, arguing that the trial judge did not correctly apply the law on their mischief charges.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Canadian government is still going after Freedom Convoy leader Chris Barber, hoping to seize his very livelihood.

