Canadian LGBT bar opens its doors to children: report

(LifeSiteNews) – An “LGBTQ+” bar in one of Canada’s largest cities will soon allow kids inside as part of what it says is an expansion for the spring season.

Evolution Wonderlounge in Edmonton, Alberta, recently announced that it will invite people to “bring your kids til 9.” The club boasts that it’s the “only club serving the 2SLGBTQ+ community year-round.”

Wonderlounge’s announcement to allow children inside was made on Instagram and first reported by Juno News. However, the bar disabled comments, and it now appears the original post might have been taken down.

The Juno News report said the bar claimed that because restaurants that serve alcohol permits children, it sees no problem with its decision to let kids inside the establishment if they are with an adult.

Of note is that the bar is a member of the Alberta 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce, which in turn receives funding from the Canadian government through its 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship program.

When it comes to the Conservative provincial government of Premier Danielle Smith, it has spent since 2021 over $26 million on the LGBTQ community for so-called equality, safety, and inclusivity programs.

The Edmonton bar’s decision to allow children inside comes at the same time the pro-LGBT lobby in both Alberta and Canada have been pushing their ideological agenda on Canadian families, sometimes in publicly funded spaces such as libraries.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canadian pastor Derek Reimer of Calgary, Alberta, was jailed for protesting “drag queen story hour” events marketed to children at public libraries in his city.

In 2023, Calgary passed a new so-called “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” that disallows “specified protests” both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings.

The bylaw means that anyone protesting pro-LGBT events at public buildings will be barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.

