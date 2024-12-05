Canadian Liberal MP accuses Conservatives of being bankrolled by Russia

Kevin Lamoureux's claims come at a time when support is at an all-time low for his party.

(LifeSiteNews) – Without offering evidence to back up his claim, a high-ranking Canadian MP from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party claimed that Russia is bankrolling the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) in a bid to prop it up.

The claim was made by Kevin Lamoureux, a Liberal MP from Winnipeg North riding who recently alleged that Russia is “spending millions” as a type of “foreign influencer.”

Lamoureux, as per Blacklock’s Reporter, told his fellow MPs on November 27 that “Russia” was propping up the “Conservative Party of Canada, if not directly, indirectly.”

“Is it any wonder why maybe they might have actually voted against a Canada-Ukraine trade deal for suspicious reasons? I’m trying to be nice,” he claimed, without offering any evidence.

Lamoureux is no back-benching Liberal but serves as the parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader. He said that the Canada Elections Act bans “undue influence” as well as contributions made by any “foreign individual or entity” to Canadian federal parties.

His comments come at a time with support for the Trudeau Liberals is at an all-time low, with the most recent polls showing a Conservative government under leader Pierre Poilievre would win a super majority were an election held today.

House Leader Karina Gould did not comment on Lamoureux’s accusations against the CPC. As for Lamoureux, he claimed that Poilievre may be hiding something.

“There is something in his past,” Lamoureux said to MPs, adding, “He is hiding something. What is it?”

Lamoureux made the same accusations earlier, again offering no evidence to support his claims.

Conservatives demand ‘full apology’

CPC MPs, notably those of Ukrainian background, blasted Lamoureux’s comments, demanding a “full apology.”

“It is gutter politics,” Conservative MP James Bezan said.

Pro-life CPC MP Cathay Wagantall demanded Lamoureux offer a “full apology” at once.

“My grandfather came here just before the Holodomor from a Russia that destroyed our people,” she said.

The reality is the CPC under Poilievre has consistently objected to Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

However, this has not stopped the Trudeau government from claiming Russia is somehow behind Canada’s freedom movement as well as the Conservative Party.

Trudeau’s cabinet had to earlier admit that it made up claims Russia had bankrolled the 2022 Freedom Convoy, admitting, “There was no evidence foreign state actors or foreign governments were conducting any disinformation campaign against Canada in relation to the convoy.

In 2022, the CBC, Canada’s state-run broadcaster, was rebuked by its overseer after running a story false story claiming Russia was behind the Freedom Convoy protests.

Trudeau recently drew the ire of popular Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, who demanded an apology after the Canadian prime minister accused him of being funded by Russian state media.

Meanwhile, Trudeau has praised China for its “basic dictatorship” and has labeled the authoritarian nation as his favorite country other than his own.

