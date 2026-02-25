Canadian Liberals let in nearly 25k unvetted asylum seekers from world’s most dangerous countries: report

The Trudeau government allowed some 24,599 people from countries such as Afghanistan and Yemen into Canada between 2019 and 2023 without even an interview, according to a former Immigration policy director.

( LifeSiteNews ) — An insider report authored by a former director of policy at Immigration with the Canadian government has shown that, for nearly a decade, Canada let in 25,000 asylum seekers without any of them ever being properly vetted.

The report , by the Toronto-based C.D. Howe Institute, and authored by James Yousif, who is the former director of policy at Immigration, noted how the federal government “slashed all its usual controls to weed out fraudsters, human traffickers and terrorists” in letting these people into the nation.

When looked at in detail, some 24,599 people were allowed into Canada between 2019 and 2023, with none of them ever having an interview done by immigration officials at the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB).

“A person from a country on the IRB’s Country List can enter Canada, make a claim for asylum, and receive a positive determination in the mail, without being asked a single question,” noted the report.

The report shows some 24 countries, mostly nations rife with crime and terrorism, as being places where the new so-called asylum seekers come from, including North Korea, Yemen, Venezuela, Eritrea, and Afghanistan.

In his report, Yousif noted how government officials cannot, and should not, take asylum seekers at their word, which is why in-person interviews are vital.

“Asylum claims cannot be presumed to be true. Fabricated narratives and forged documents are a real and persistent risk,” he wrote.

“In-person questioning is the primary means to test the truthfulness of each claim. A policy that accepts claims without questioning exposes Canada to fraud and may encourage misuse of the system.”

Canada’s rejection rate of asylum seekers is strangely low, notes report

For context, in the 2010s, Canada would go over a whole year with only 6,000 or so total asylum claimants. However, some 40 percent of these were usually rejected by immigration officials.

Today, some 100,000 asylum claims happen per year, with a rejection rate of only 20 percent or so.

This acceptance rate, noted the Yousif Report, is suspiciously high in number compared to nations such as Ireland (70 percent rejection rate) or Germany (41 percent rejection rate).

Yousif noted that by Canada’s immigration agency “excusing itself from the requirement to conduct hearings,” the IRB’s policy undermines this “screening function and increases risk ex ante.”

“For these reasons, the File Review policy should be brought to an end. All asylum claims should be adjudicated through in-person hearings without shortcuts. Board members should be just as supported and encouraged in their negative decisions as in their positive ones.”

Canada at ‘breaking point’ due to asylum claims: Conservative leader

Under the Liberal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada let in a record number of immigrants, many from Muslim nations.

Current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is fully onboard with what in Canada is dubbed a “multicultural” identity, which in reality often downplays the Christian European heritage of those who founded Canada’s hospitals, schools, and infrastructure.

Canada’s official opposition leader, Conservative Party head Pierre Poilievre, has called the open asylum claims unacceptable, blaming the Trudeau and Carney Liberals, and saying that it needs to end.

“Liberals opened the border. Then they abandoned screening, they rubber-stamped soaring asylum claims, and they let the backlog spiral out of control,” he wrote in a recent X post.

“Now Canada’s housing, healthcare, and job markets are at their breaking point.”

However, when it comes to Carney, the prime minister recently went as far as suggesting that Canada is not really a “Christian” nation after saying “Christian nationalism” is un-Canadian and the state is more important than faith.

Just a few months ago, Carney was criticized heavily for suggesting that “Muslim values” are “Canadian values,” with many pointing out that Canada is a nation founded by Christians, not Muslims.

Canada is historically a nation founded on Christian ideals and principles. European settlers who came to Canada from France and then later from what is the modern-day United Kingdom were Christian and included missionaries who tried to spread Christian beliefs to the local Indigenous populations.

Canada has observed Christmas since 1641, well before its official founding, according to historical records .

As reported by LifeSiteNews, many Europeans are alarmed at the growing migration of Muslims to their continent, fearing the violence and terror attacks they disproportionately commit, as well as potential cultural influence.

