Canadian liberty group releases declaration on freedom from ‘Vaccination Coercion’

We uphold 'the solemn and inherited right of every person to assert [his] freedom to decline any unwanted medical treatment or procedure, including vaccination without fear of discrimination, punishment or reprisal.'

ONTARIO (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian pro-liberty group has released a “Christian Declaration” form that people can download and sign to fight off potential “Vaccination Coercion.”

“We the undersigned issue the following sincerely-held declaration of Christian truth grounded in scripture, upholding the solemn and inherited right of every person to assert their freedom to decline any unwanted medical treatment or procedure, including vaccination without fear of discrimination, punishment or reprisal,” reads Liberty Coalition Canada’s (LCC) Christian Declaration on Freedom From Vaccination Coercion, which was released in mid-August.

LCC says COVID-19 injection mandates “violate” conscience rights and people should be free to “unwanted” medical procedures.

The declaration was initially signed by 17 individuals who are affiliated with LCC. These individuals are pastors, a lawyer, and even a constable. Signatories include Alberta pastor Timothy Stephens who was jailed for defying COVID-19 rules, and Canadian civil liberties lawyer James Kitchen.

The LCC declaration states that “national and provincial regulations mandating vaccination passports,” which limit or deny access to goods or employment “violate the conscience rights and bodily integrity of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons alike.”

The declaration notes that for centuries Christians have made invaluable “contributions to the natural and medical sciences, the establishment of hospitals, the development of life-saving treatments, and the care of the sick and dying.”

​It says Christians are “required to honour the sanctity of human life, including pre-natal human life and therefore protect unborn children from medical experimentation in the production of some vaccines.”

​“Christian parents are instructed to nurture, provide for, and raise up their children in the Lord, a responsibility not given by God to the State or any other human agency,” the statement continues.

At the time of writing, the declaration has nearly 9,200 signatures representing people from all over Canada.

The declaration is made up of a total of six “Articles,” the first of which states that Christians shall remain “free to decide for themselves whether to be vaccinated or unvaccinated, and shall maintain their bodily integrity by asserting their God-given freedom to decline participation in any medical experiment or vaccination program that violates their convictions and conscience before God.”

Article 2 states that Christian parents shall be afforded their “divinely-inherited rights to decide whether their children shall be vaccinated or unvaccinated, that the State shall not interfere with this God-given right, and that their children shall not be subjects of discrimination, State-sponsored coercion, or stigma for their vaccination status.”

Article 3 reads that Christians shall remain free from any “coercion to receive, administer, or promote any vaccine that was derived directly or indirectly from aborted human fetal cell lines.”

​Article 4 goes onto state that Christians shall remain free to pursue “gainful employment, work, and engage in commerce without discrimination, and be free to maintain their God-given and inherited liberty to decline vaccinations in keeping with their conscience.”

​Articles 5 and 6 state “Christians shall remain free to enter houses of worship without having to provide proof of vaccination,” and that Christian students and teachers “shall remain free to teach and attend at educational institutions without providing proof of vaccination status.”

​“In keeping with the Word of God we call upon all citizens, public officials, courts, medical institutions, businesses, corporations, places of worship and education, to honour the conscience and sincerely-held beliefs of Christians, and refrain from drafting or implementing policy or legislation that violate or disallow the long-established freedom to decline participation in vaccination or medical treatment,” concludes the declaration.

LCC says there are two ways to use the declaration.

Option “A” is for “Christian Use Broadly”: one can read and sign the declaration online, which can be then printed off to use to “declare your sincerely held beliefs.”

​The second option is for “Christian University/College Students.” They can sign the form online and then print off the declaration and Demand for Accommodation Letter by LCC Chief Litigator James Kitchen.

​Students can then present the documents to “whatever campus office that deals with human rights and state that you are demanding the vaccine passport policy not be enforced against you because you religiously object to the COVID vaccine.”

“Alternatively, do the above by email, attaching the same documents,” says the LCC.

The LCC says it is important to “assert your rights” by “continuing to attend your classes, go to practices/games, live in your dormitory,” and to document any instances of “enforcement, penalty, or discrimination.”

The LCC says to document all “instances of discrimination” then to email them to [email protected].

​LCC’s declaration comes at a time when both the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as many provincial governments are looking to introduce so-called vaccine passports.

There are two Canadian provinces with vaccine passports in effect, Manitoba, and Quebec, with British Columbia implementing one starting September 13.

Ontario’s province-wide COVID-19 passport has been put on hold for now.

Trudeau recently announced that starting in October, Canada will mandate COVID-19 jabs as a requirement to travel domestically by air, train, or boat.

According to Canada Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, a vaccine passport will be “a key step forward in ensuring Canadians will have the documents they need once it is safe to travel again.”

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, even heart attacks in young, healthy men, and death.

