Canadian mainstream media reacts with disdain to Trump victory in US election

(LifeSiteNews) – While it is no surprise most U.S. legacy media outlets melted down when it became clear Donald Trump won Tuesday’s presidential election, state-funded Canadian media outlets had meltdowns of their own, with some even going as far as saying his campaign was “directly out of Hitler’s playbook.”

Trump’s massive and historic victory on Tuesday had some Canadian legacy media pundits lash out at Trump, showing obvious favoritism to Kamala Harris, who lost the popular vote by a wide margin.

For example, during one segment of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s (CBC) election night coverage when it became clear Trump was going to win, started to compare the soon-to-be 47th U.S. President to Adolf Hitler.

Aisha Mills, one of the Democrat strategists on the show, said that Trump’s campaign strategy was straight out of Hitler’s “playbook.”

“You’re talking about the propaganda campaign and the playbook of Trump. This is not new. This is not surprising. This is directly out of Hitler’s playbook. This is out of an autocrat playbook,” she said.

Mills suggested that Trump was going to get rid of all the Latinos in the U.S. after saying he was going to deport all “illegal immigrants.”

“There may not be many left after Trump decides he’s going to round them up and deport everybody,” said Mills, adding, “I don’t think anybody’s illegal.”

While it’s true Trump has promised to deport those who have entered the U.S. illegally, the fact is most Latinos in the country are U.S. citizens, and many have been there for generations, having lived in areas that used to be part of Mexico.

Not done yet, Mills then claimed, without offering any evidence, that there is a “white power element” within the Trump election campaign.

“You have this other idea of ‘let’s make America great’ and go backwards. Where, essentially, the power structure in America was made up mostly of a certain kind of person, right?” she said.

“There was a white power element to that and you’re seeing that play out in these elections, too.”

When CBC’s Adrienne Arsenault spoke, she suggested that Elon Musk, who backed Trump, was somehow connected to both Russia and China.

The CBC was not the only news outlet going into meltdown mode over Trump’s win. One of Canada’s most prominent left-leaning newspapers, the Globe & Mail, claimed that a Trump win created a world “crisis like no other.”

Known left-leaning columnist Andrew Coyne said that Trump’s win will render NATO “obsolete,” adding that Ukraine is now “done for.”

When it comes to Canada’s legacy media, the reality is that the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pumped billions into propping up the CBC and provided large payouts for legacy media outlets ahead of the 2025 federal election. In total, the subsidies are expected to cost taxpayers $129 million over the next five years.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, even Trudeau-appointed senators have gloated about how they were able to successfully have edits made to a commentary piece published in a legacy media outlet by a conservative political rival.

