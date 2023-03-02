Canadian male teacher with massive fake breasts put on paid leave after being spotted dressed normally

Education Minister Stephen Lecce, as well as Halton Region MPPs Natalie Pierre, Stephen Crawford, and Effie Triantafilopoulos, all excoriated the board for having 'abdicated its responsibility by failing to put the interests and safety of students first.'

OAKVILLE, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian male teacher who wears massive prosthetic breasts to work has been removed from the classroom after being photographed dressing as a man outside of work.

The New York Post reported that a photographer had caught the man, who calls himself Kayla Lemieux, without his female attire on after investigating Lemieux’s routine and movements.

According to the Toronto Sun, the Post “hired a Toronto photographer to work with their reporters to learn more about Kayla Lemieux, and spent a month doing research.”

Pictures were first taken of Lemieux dressed in female attire with the now-infamous prosthetic breasts, with the photographer later snapping an image of Lemieux dressed like a man out and about in public.

It was this photo that prompted Lemieux’s removal from the classroom.

Lemieux denied that it was him in the image and insisted that the breasts were not prosthetic, but real breasts. He said that the alleged breasts were caused by a condition called “gigantomastia,” but would not provide a diagnosis to prove it to the press or school officials.

In response to Lemieux’s disputing of the authenticity of the image, the Post doubled down and insisted that the photographer knew the teacher’s routine, car, license plate, apartment building, and neighbors, and was therefore certain that the man captured in the photo was him without his costume on.

The teacher had originally been allowed to remain in the classroom, even as parents and students protested, because the wearing of grotesque sexualized attire was deemed to be protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code, which affords protections for gender-confused persons.

However, given that the Lemieux image indicates that he picks and chooses when he wants to wear attire that expresses his gender confusion, the board no longer had justification to keep him in the classroom.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce, as well as Halton Region MPPs Natalie Pierre, Stephen Crawford, and Effie Triantafilopoulos, all excoriated the board for having “abdicated its responsibility by failing to put the interests and safety of students first.”

Share











