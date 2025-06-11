Canadian man faces no jail time for child pornography, judge says collection ‘modest’ in size

Judge Andrew Tam said at sentencing that because Mark Keenan's child porn collection was not large, his case was different from others.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian judge declined to give a man caught with child pornography on his electronic devices jail time and instead placed him under house arrest because he said the man’s porn collection was “relatively modest” in size.

Mark Keenan, 54, of Kelowna, British Columbia, who had pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography, was given a conditional sentence of two years minus one day.

However, the man will not serve his sentence in jail but under house arrest for the first 18 months of his sentence. During the remainer of the sentence, Keenan will be bound by a 6 p.m. curfew, meaning he is free to go about in the community during the day. He will also be on probation for a year after his sentence has run out and must also give police a DNA sample.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Keenan’s home was searched in 2018 after information about his social media presence on Tumblr was brought forth. After the search, a total of six images of graphic child pornography of boys between nine and 16 were found on his electronic devices. One of the images depicted an adult man touching a child’s genitals.

Judge Andrew Tam, in his May 2 sentencing of Keenan, said that because his porn collection was not large, his case was different from other cases involving child pornography.

Tam wrote, “Although there is no strict mathematical relationship between the size of the collection and the length (or indeed type) of sentence, the size of a collection has often been held to be an aggravating factor.”

“It stands to reason then that a modest collection, while not a mitigating factor, could nevertheless distinguish it from other cases,” he noted.

Keenan had claimed that he was not sexually attracted to kids but had stumbled on child porn while “searching for other images such as sunsets and beaches.”

He then claimed that he did not like what he saw and started a Tumblr blog as a sort of “undercover sting” to catch pedophiles.

Judge Tam was not sold on Keenan’s claim, noting that he had kept the images for over a year after finding them, and had been having conversations with other Tumblr users where he showed “interest in sexual activities with children.”

Tam wrote that the images were “unnecessarily graphic and go well beyond what one may expect in order to identify who may be a paedophile on the website.”

“The most damning evidence will come from Mr. Keenan’s own mouth,” Tam noted, adding, “Upon his arrest, he gave a voluntary statement to police. When confronted with the Tumblr messages and asked if he were aroused by them, he replied, ‘I mean, in a way, it’s hard not to be.’”

Despite harsh words against Keenan, Judge Tam declined to give him a long mandatory jail sentence because he had no past criminal record and had letters from the community supporting him.

Child porn a growing problem in Canada

Child pornography, and the sex trafficking of minors is a growing problem in Canada and the world.

As LifeSiteNews’ Jonathon Van Maren noted in a recent blog, Canada is one of the world’s largest exporters of pornography.

Pornhub, Van Maren noted, is a Montreal-based company and is “the mothership of smut, and anti-porn activists have long had its parent companies in their crosshairs.”

As noted by LifeSiteNews, Nicholas Kristoff of The New York Times‘ report, “The Children of Pornhub,” detailed massive evidence of child abuse on the site noting it “is infested with rape videos … (i)t monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spy cams of women showering, racist and misogynist content, and footage of women being asphyxiated in plastic bags … Most aren’t of children being assaulted, but too many are.” His conclusion? “Pornhub is Jeffrey Epstein times 1,000.”

Some Canadian provinces are taking action to keep sexually explicit books out of schools.

On May 27, Alberta’s Conservative Alberta government under Premier Danielle Smith announced that they are going ahead with plans to eventually ban books with sexually explicit as well as pornographic material, many of which contain LGBT and even pedophilic content, from all school libraries.

