Canadian man refuses to let wife die by euthanasia, takes her to US for treatment

A woman who was offered Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada rather than live-saving help went to Texas instead for cancer treatment.

( LifeSiteNews ) — A man and his wife from Canada had enough of the nation’s death regime, recounting how he had to flee the nation to the United States to get treatment for his wife’s cancer after Canadian health officials claimed euthanasia was her only option and pushed death by assisted suicide as the only option for her.

In a now -viral video , Donovan James said that to get treatment for wife Kristin Logan’s stage four ovarian cancer, going south of the border was the only option, adding, “They tried to kill my wife.”

“It’s been 2 1/2 years since my wife first fled Canada to save her life in the United States from stage four ovarian cancer after the Canadian healthcare system left her to die,” he noted.

James said that if he had stayed in Canada, his wife’s only option would “have been to kill herself on MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) because they had no treatment for her; they lied to her and said that the HIPEC surgery wouldn’t ever save her life, but it did.”

According to James, the doctors in Canada had “lost her chemo requisition, so she never got started on that.” As a result, she had only talked to an oncologist on the phone.

James stressed that every “time” she went “begging for help in the ER” at the hospital because her “lungs were filling in with fluid, and she was drowning in them, they kicked her out and sent her home with opioids because they didn’t have anybody there to drain her lungs.”

“So now she’s getting closer to death and in a wheelchair. In a last-minute decision, she decides to try her luck in the United States,” he said.

‘Enough is Enough,’ says man who moved to US with sick wife to avoid Canada’s MAiD regime

Logan has Canadian and American citizenship and is a U.S. Air Force veteran as well. According to her husband, he took her to a U.S. hospital in Seattle, where she started chemotherapy and also had HIPEC surgery.

He said she returned to Canada to be with family because he could not stay with her in the U.S. However, she had another medical scare after coming back home, with James noting she again found herself in a “Canadian hospital, rotting and dying, and nearly about to go septic.”

He said the pattern kept happening until they finally “decided enough is enough and we got me a green card.”

They are now in Texas, where he said “nobody talks about death. In fact, last week, my wife is doing so well on chemo … she’s going into a third remission, she’s back squatting 175 pounds for five in the gym last week.”

“Does that sound like somebody who’s ready to die, Canada? Does that sound like somebody who needs to kill themselves with MAID? I’m so grateful to be here in the United States, I’m so grateful especially to be here in Texas. I love Texas,” he said.

“There’s state-of-the-art health care. There’s no waiting, there’s no bullsh*t. There’s no death cult here, just good care.”

Despite the better care, Logan said that her cancer had returned, and she is now getting a 13th round of chemo.

MAiD in Canada has become so commonplace that hospitals have been known to actively promote the procedure to patients in need of long-term care.

Indeed, as reported by LifeSiteNews, a close contact and primary care advocate of disabled Canadian Roger Foley, who is suffering from a degenerative brain disease and living in “constant pain,” says the hospital he has been staying at for some time is in effect trying to “kill him” by not giving him the care he needs to survive.

Euthanasia in Canada has been legal since 2016.

In 2027, the expansion of euthanasia for the mentally ill is slated to become law as a consequence of Bill C-7 passing. This will happen unless the current Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is unlikely to stop it given his track record on life issues.

Canada’s Catholic bishops, recently reflecting on the “sobering” 10th anniversary of euthanasia legalization, called for a renewed respect for life and a rejection of the “complacency with the status quo on euthanasia in Canada” today, noting the deadly practice can “never” be morally acceptable.

Share









