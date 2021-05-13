News

Canadian March for Life organizer: Politicians need to start ‘constantly’ bringing forward pro-life bills

'We need an activist MP, times a hundred, or more, to just constantly bring forward bills to protect children in the womb.'
Thu May 13, 2021 - 2:08 pm EST
Featured Image
Martin Bürger By Martin Bürger
Follow Martin
Martin Bürger By Martin Bürger
Follow Martin

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – At today’s National March for Life in Canada’s capital of Ottawa, Jeff Gunnarson, the president of Campaign Life Coalition, said that Canada needs “politicians who are not just pro-life, but they actually have to believe in passing legislation. And the way you pass it is by asking. So we need pro-life MPs to ask to end abortion, to bring bills to end abortion.”

In a video interview with LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen, Gunnarson explained, “Under Trudeau’s government, we don’t see anything passed.”

“We need an activist MP, times a hundred, or more, to just constantly bring forward bills to protect children in the womb,” said Gunnarson, whose organization is responsible for the annual National March for Life.

  abortion, jeff gunnarson, march for life ottawa 2021, national march for life

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article