Canadian March for Life organizer: Politicians need to start ‘constantly’ bringing forward pro-life bills

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – At today’s National March for Life in Canada’s capital of Ottawa, Jeff Gunnarson, the president of Campaign Life Coalition, said that Canada needs “politicians who are not just pro-life, but they actually have to believe in passing legislation. And the way you pass it is by asking. So we need pro-life MPs to ask to end abortion, to bring bills to end abortion.”

In a video interview with LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen, Gunnarson explained, “Under Trudeau’s government, we don’t see anything passed.”

“We need an activist MP, times a hundred, or more, to just constantly bring forward bills to protect children in the womb,” said Gunnarson, whose organization is responsible for the annual National March for Life.