Canadian mayor demands income of pro-life group be diverted to pro-euthanasia gov’t services

Delta Mayor George Harvie demanded that British Columbia Premier John Horgan take ‘whatever steps’ are necessary to divert Delta Hospice Society’s funds.

DELTA, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) – The mayor of Delta, British Columbia has brazenly demanded that income raised by the pro-life Delta Hospice Society (DHS) be diverted to government-run hospices that commit to euthanizing sick people.

As reported in the Surrey Now-Leader, Delta Mayor George Harvie demanded from British Columbia Premier John Horgan that he must take “whatever steps” are needed to make sure the money raised from the DHS-owned Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe supports government-run hospice services.

The request from Harvie was made in a letter dated April 13 and came only a week after the DHS voted in a 100 percent pro-life board of directors and life-affirming constitution.

Said Harvie to Horgan in the letter, “I would urge you to take whatever steps you can to ensure that thrift store assets and revenue are restored to the Irene Thomas Hospice as originally intended by the Delta community.”

Harvie in his letter also wrote that “The Delta Hospice Society does not represent the interests of the Delta community,” as its “board has been actively recruiting members who are sympathetic to their religious and pro-life beliefs.”

Angelina Ireland, president of the DHS, told LifeSiteNews that Harvie has been on a two-year “campaign to disparage the Delta Hospice Society and its board of directors.”

“He has spoken at rallies and on the radio demanding our resignations because we refused to kill our patients in our hospice,” said Ireland.

“Is his worship, Delta Mayor George Harvie, suggesting that in his city private businesses should be concerned that their private assets will be seized to fund causes that he is passionate about? We at the Delta Hospice Society will defend our private property rights and we call on all Canadians concerned about constitutional freedoms to stand with us.”

Ireland noted that the DHS is a private organization that receives no money from the government and has members from across Canada.

She told LifeSiteNews that money raised from its charity shop goes “to fund our national toll-free helpline supporting Canadians looking for authentic palliative care services and counseling.”

“Our private organization has a constitution and bylaws that support authentic palliative care and prohibit any participation in euthanasia,” said Ireland.

Ireland told LifeSiteNews that Harvie and the Delta city council “stripped us of our permissive tax exemption we had been given for years before … apparently because we refused to participate in MAiD.”

The DHS must now pay property taxes of around $35,000 a year.

“What Mayor Harvie has never done is speak to us about anything, never asked for our side of the story or our concern for access to authentic palliative care services. It seems to me that public servants should not be picking sides in this way and blatantly crossing boundaries,” said Ireland.

In October of 2020, the city of Delta voted to deny DHS a tax exemption for its Cottage Charity Shoppe because it refused to commit to the euthanasia of its ill patients.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Investigate notorious abortionist for possible partial-birth abortions, infanticide Show Petition Text 10268 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The Surgi-Center, a Washington, D.C. abortion clinic infamous for offering late, second trimester abortions, and its owner, abortionist Cesare Santangelo, are at the center of a scandal involving possible violations of federal laws against partial-birth abortion and infanticide. In an exclusive video interview with LifeSiteNews, Lauren Handy, the director of activism at Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), told LifeSiteNew's Editor-in-Chief, John-Henry Westen that, with the help of a whistleblower, her organization rescued and properly buried the remains of about one hundred aborted babies from Santangelo's Surgi-Center. But, five of the deceased babies were so large and so developed that they suspected the Surgi-Center of engaging in the illegal practices of partial-birth abortion or infanticide (i.e., killing the child after birth) à la Kermit Gosnell. The shocked pro-lifers then gave the aborted babies to the police and brought the matter to the attention of the D.C. Medical Examiner's office. But, the Medical Examiner's office has refused to take any action, saying they will not perform autopsies on the babies. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002). *Anyone - no matter where you reside - can sign this petition! Unfortunately, the story doesn't end there. Handy and eight of her fellow pro-life rescuers in PAAU are, themselves, now facing jail-time after being arrested by the FBI for conducting a traditional pro-life sit-in in October, 2020, at the very same abortion center from which the late-term deceased babies (mentioned above) were rescued. Please note that the two events - the pro-life rescue in 2020 and the gruesome discovery of the five near-to-full-term babies in the Surgi-Center's "bio-medical waste" earlier this year - are almost one-and-a-half years apart. Thus, Handy believes that their recent arrest is no coincidence...and, moreover, that the FBI is being used to create a smokescreen by arresting her and the other pro-lifers. At the same time, the D.C. Medical Examiner's office does not seem interested in discovering the truth about the deaths of the five aborted babies and possible illegal partial-birth abortions or infanticide happening at the D.C. Surgi-Center. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002). The DOJ press release claims that the pro-lifers: "engaged in a conspiracy to create a blockade at the reproductive health care clinic to prevent the clinic from providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services." But, commenting on the arrest, Lauren Handy stated: "Media reports have stated that we ‘invaded’ the abortion center and ‘disrupted’ women from exercising their ‘reproductive rights’. No, that is not what we did." "We entered the clinic and sought to love the women who were already there for their abortion procedures," Handy said. "We tried to offer them help so they would choose life. We non-violently defended the unborn who were about to be exterminated – the innocent, the most vulnerable, killed in horrific acts of violence and treated as so much trash." Tireless pro-life activist Dr. Monica Miller, the director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and leader of Red Rose Rescue, told LifeSiteNews that "this is the first time any of them are facing federal charges. That the rescuers were hunted down by FBI agents is unprecedented in the history of pro-life activism." All of this...possibly...for discovering five near-or-at-term aborted babies at Cesare Santangelo's D.C. Surgi-Center, and for seeking to give justice and dignity to the murdered babies. The truth now needs to come out! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002). Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition! To contribute to the legal defense of Lauren Handy and the other eight members of PAAU, please CLICK on the following link to find out more about their LifeFunder campaign (also operated by LifeSiteNews): https://www.lifefunder.com/victims Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pro-life hero raided by FBI speaks about the aborted babies she was trying to honor' - https://rumble.com/vzsslx-exclusive-pro-life-hero-raided-by-fbi-speaks-about-the-aborted-babies-she-w.html 'Pro-lifers arrested in FBI raids, face 11 years in prison for blocking access to late-term abortion mill' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-lifers-raided-charged-and-face-11-years-in-jail-for-blocking-access-to-infamous-dc-abortion-mill/ 'BREAKING: Video surfaces of FBI raid, arrest of nonviolent pro-life activists' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-video-surfaces-of-biden-fbi-raid-arrest-of-nonviolent-pro-life-activists/ 'Court Docs reveal previously unknown patient death due to negligence at late-term abortion facility' - https://www.operationrescue.org/archives/court-docs-reveal-previously-unknown-patient-death-due-to-negligence-at-late-term-abortion-facility/ **Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot of pro-lifers protesting outside the Surgi-Center abortion facility, in Washington, D.C. Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

However, there has been good news of late for DHS.

On April 2, it scored a huge win for life at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) after electing a full pro-life board and voting in a new constitution which affirms life to its “natural end.”

The DHS had earlier urged all of its pro-life members to attend the AGM to ensure enough votes to pass a revised constitution and bylaws that “affirm life to its natural end.”

While most DHS board members are Christians who oppose assisted suicide, and Ireland herself is Catholic, euthanasia activists went to court for the right to join the society. The British Columbia Supreme Court ruled that the DHS could not exclude membership applications from euthanasia supporters.

On March 29, 2021, DHS was evicted from its two buildings of 35 years after the Fraser Health Authority, one of five publicly funded health care regions in British Columbia, canceled its lease in a refusal to allow euthanasia at its palliative care facility.

Both the DHS Irene Thomas Hospice and the Supportive Care Centre were taken by the Fraser Health Authority. The DHS was given no compensation for its assets, which had an estimated value of $9 million.

As it stands now, the DHS is operating out of a small office and operates a store, The Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe, which is valued at just over $3.5 million. This shop now serves as its main source of revenue.

The Canadian government legalized euthanasia — the lethal injection of sick patients — in 2016. Since that time, DHS had been under attack by both the provincial government and euthanasia activists because it refused to allow the practice at its palliative care hospice.

Contact information for communications:

Mayor George Harvie

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 604-946-3210

Share











