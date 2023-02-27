Canadian medical professor bizarrely claims not wearing a COVID mask is ‘racist’

(LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian professor of medicine has bizarrely claimed that not wearing a mask is a form of discrimination against those of different races, abilities, and classes.

Although the province of British Columbia ended their mask mandates nearly a year ago on March 11, 2022, a University of British Columbia (UBC) Faculty of Medicine professor, Dr. Amy Tan, took to Twitter this past week to express her view that all those who do not wear a mask are perpetuating the social crimes of racism, ableism, and classism.

“Not masking is racist, ableist & classist,” Tan tweeted on February 21.

After her tweet went viral on social media, the university professor made her account private so her tweets were no longer viewable to the public, and updated her profile to proclaim that people “need to think [about] why they’re so triggered by just a TLDR [too long; didn’t read] of [a] thread [of posts] I quoted, directed to NO ONE SPECIFIC.”

Tan had originally posted her tweet alongside a tweet by another user who was also claiming that not wearing masks is an act of racism.

for when i say not masking is racist: – BIPOC are the worst impacted in this pandemic

– the majority of the very few people i see still wearing masks are BIPOC

– Asian countries have been wearing masks during flu seasons pre-2020

– increase of anti-Asian hate/violence — Reese 😷 (@ReesiePeacie) February 19, 2023

Tan’s claims of racism, ableism, and classism come despite the fact — as pointed out by True North Centre — that a 2022 Angus Reid poll found that Caucasian Canadians were more likely to still “think about COVID-19” when compared to Indigenous and visible minority Canadians. The poll also found that all groups reported similar figures with respect to their wearing of masks, suggesting little correlation between race and ones approach to COVID.

Moreover, numerous studies continue to indicate that masks are ineffective at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, and a number of studies have even indicated that prolonged mask use may be harmful to one’s health.

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, the same face masks promoted by numerous health professionals and authorities have been shown to contain titanium dioxide in their fibers, a toxin that has been proven to cause lung cancer.

Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD, a leading neurologist and neurophysiologist in Europe focused on neurotoxicology, environmental medicine, neuro-regeneration and neuroplasticity, has also spoken out regarding the dangers of masking.

“The rebreathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide,” she said. “We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen deprivation.”

As a volunteer member of Masks4Canada, Tan has a history of promoting the necessity of the scientifically dubious practice of masking. In February 2022, Tan also took part in a virtual round-table discussion with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who himself famously claimed that those opposed to his government’s COVID measures and recommendations held racist and sexist views.

