Canadian medical regulator drops misconduct allegations against COVID jab critic Dr. Charles Hoffe

The Canadian doctor was stunned by the news, saying 'I was expecting an enormous fine.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC) dropped its proceedings against Dr. Charles Hoffe, a frequent critic of COVID jabs and mandates, after accusing him of alleged misconduct.

The CPSBC wrote to Lee Turner, Hoffe’s lawyer, on February 5 notifying them that all proceedings against the Canadian doctor were withdrawn.

Hoffe, in comments to The Epoch Times, noted he could “hardly believe it.”

“I had been praying for this and yet when it happened, I was surprised,” he said, adding, “I didn’t think they would take my medical license, but I was expecting an enormous fine.”

Former Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Brian Peckford, who was critical of COVID mandates, praised the news.

“What a wonderful day!” he wrote on his blog Peckford42.

“What a glorious day!”

In February 2022, the CPSBC issued a citation against Hoffe that claimed that since April 2021 he had published “statements on social media and other digital platforms that were misleading, incorrect or inflammatory about vaccinations, treatments, and public measures relating to COVID-19.”

The CPSBC’s citation also noted that Hoffe had made public comments regarding ivermectin that it was an “advisable treatment for COVID-19.”

In April 2021, Hoffe was punished by his local health authority because he raised concerns about the side effects that he observed in some of those who had received the Moderna COVID-19 jab within his community.

Later in the same year, he warned that the worst is “yet to come” due to potential “permanent” damage caused by the injections.

Hoffe and another Canadian physician, Dr. Stephen Malthouse, had been fighting back against the mandates and bringing to light concerns over the safety of the COVID shots for years.

The provincial socialist New Democratic Party government of British Columbia claims to this day that the COVID jabs are safe and continues to recommend them.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs that include heart damage and blood clots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

