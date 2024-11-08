Canadian military again bans prayers at Remembrance Day ceremonies

The Canadian Armed Forces member who shared the emails about Remembrance Day with LifeSiteNews stated that 'this constant desire to erase God from our culture is highly ideological. Canadians don't support this. Veterans don't support this.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has banned prayer at all Remembrance Day celebrations in the latest attempt to strip Canada of her religious heritage.

This November 11, Remembrance Day celebrations may not include prayers, religious symbols, and readings from the Bible, Torah or Koran, according to a CAF directive shared with LifeSiteNews by a CAF member.

“As a reminder to the team that if military members are mandated or expected to attend an event, we can presume that they represent a diversity of beliefs, including none,” the email sent to the CAF personnel read.

“Chaplains should take the time to reflect on the meaning and purpose of the event and speak words of hope, encouragement, and remembrance to the benefit of all,” it continued.

Last year, the CAF issued a directive placing harsh restrictions on public prayer. However, the orders were rescinded following backlash from Canadians. Now, numerous CAF officials have told chaplains that they plan to enforce the ban this year.

“The document 11 Oct 23 is in effect for this Remembrance Day,” the email stated. “Last year there was flexibility which is not present this year.”

“This update also supersedes any direction that was given following the Spiritual Reflection guidance which allowed some flexibility during the period in late 2023,” it continued.

While the chaplains are required to attend the ceremonies, they are heavily restricted in what they can say or even wear as the chaplain scarves “may cause discomfort or traumatic feelings.”

Under the mandate, no prayer and no religious symbols are permitted at military functions. This includes reading passages from the Bible, Torah or Koran. Instead, words should be chosen to “employ a language mindful of the Gender Based Analysis (GBA+) principles.”

Any “spiritual reflection” offered by military chaplains in a public setting (not including church services or private interactions with members) must be “inclusive in nature, and respectful of the religious and spiritual diversity of Canada,” according to the directive.

According to the email, chaplains can share their opinions on the directive at upcoming meetings, however, there are no meetings scheduled before Remembrance Day.

The CAF member who shared the emails with LifeSiteNews stated that “this constant desire to erase God from our culture is highly ideological. Canadians don’t support this. Veterans don’t support this. And we all saw what happens south of the border when the government is out of touch with the traditions and values of its own people.”

“We’re talking about such core traditional values that have kept our society cohesive and functional and flourishing for like hundreds and thousands of years,” he continued.

The CAF member warned that the mandate is not “banning a religion” but “replacing one religion with another religion, and it’s a secular religion.”

He stressed the importance of religion, especially in the military where soldiers are asked to put their lives on the line in service of their country.

“Think of what soldiers go through, what they face in combat,” he said. “You can’t send people into battle without religion.”

