Canadian military cadets allowing males to use female-only spaces

(LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian military cadets program is now allowing biological males who claim to be female to share female-only spaces with young girls.

In May, the Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers Group (CJCRG) announced that it would provide facilities for cadets based on their gender identity, not their biological sex, effectively forcing girls to share private spaces with biological males.

“Youth and their parents/guardians will be made aware of the options available for washrooms, changing facilities and lodgings for activities and how to request an accommodation,” said the Canadian Cadet General Order (CANCDTGEN) in a statement.

“All persons will be invited to make their own selection regarding the washroom/changing facilities they wish to use,” it continued.

In cases where options are limited, CANCDTGEN further states that commanders could designate a single washroom as use for all, provide change-rooms and shower facilities with privacy curtains, or establish set timings for facility use.

According to the CANCDTGEN, the regulations are aimed to make cadets feel welcomed, valued and safe by creating an environment free from discrimination, abuse and harassment.

It said it will “foster an inclusive environment where all people may feel empowered to be their authentic selves; safe and comfortable to demonstrate gender identity and their choice of gender expression.”

The CANCDTGEN further revealed that a review of policies, processes and support materials is underway to ensure greater “gender inclusion.” However, the CANCDTGEN failed to mention if any measures were being taken to support female cadets who may feel uncomfortable having to share spaces such as bathrooms, showers, and change-rooms with biological males.

The regulations further mandate that all cadets be referred to by their “preferred” pronouns. The CANCDTGEN explained that if a cadet’s pronouns are unknown, they should be referred to by their rank and last name or gender-neutral pronouns based on individual preference.

“For further support or questions regarding gender inclusion, personnel should connect with their chain of command for further direction and guidance,” the regulations concluded.

This is not the first time the Canadian military or its associates have forced its members to submit to the LGBT agenda. In 2020, the Canadian Armed Forces replaced gender-specific pronouns with gender-neutral ones, before updating the policy in 2022 to further force Canadians to use made-up pronouns.

“Forthwith the use of gender pronouns such as ‘he/his’ and ‘she/her’ are not to be used when drafting peers,” said the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Members will be referred to by rank and name or by using gender-neutral pronouns such as they/their,” it continued.

