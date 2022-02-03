News

Canadian military will not break up the truckers’ Freedom Convoy in Ottawa: report

This contradicts a report in the Toronto Star that military involvement was 'an option'.
 WorldWideNews24/Twitter screenshot

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s military will not be breaking up the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. 

Rumours have circulated in legacy media that the Canadian military will dispel the Freedom Convoy protests in the nation’s capital, but a source in Ottawa says that isn’t the case. 

Paul Vieria, the Canadian correspondent for the Wall Street Journal,  tweeted yesterday that a spokesman for Canada’s defence minister, Anita Anand, said: “The Canadian Armed Forces are not involved in law enforcement in this situation, and there are no plans for such CAF involvement.” 

Spokesman for Canada’s defence minister, following comments from Ottawa police chief Sloly on possible need for military’s help in trucker protest: “The Canadian Armed Forces are not involved in law enforcement in this situation, and there are no plans for such CAF involvement.”

— Paul Vieira (@paulvieira) February 3, 2022

This comment contradicts a report by the Toronto Star that the Ottawa police might seek assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces. 

In a similar fashion, legacy media said there had been clashes between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the trucker blockade of the Canada-US border in Alberta, but this was proven to be false 

In 2020, Prime Minister Just Trudeau stated adamantly that it was “never appropriate” to use the military against Canadian citizens. 

