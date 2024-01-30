Canadian military official tells soldiers to submit to male bathroom tampon policy: report

According to a leaked memo, Major Robert P. Ryan told soldiers that regardless of their personal beliefs they are not permitted to publicly disagree with the policy.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian military is demanding soldiers support tampons in men’s bathrooms to promote LGBT “inclusion.”

According to a leaked Canadian Armed Forces memo, the Commanding Officer of the 4th Canadian Division Support Group (CDSG) of the Greater Toronto Area Detachment, Maj. Robert P. Ryan, threatened soldiers who dared to throw out tampon dispensers which had been placed in men’s bathrooms as part of the military’s new “inclusion” policy.

“We have already had several incidences where the menstrual products in the male washrooms have been maliciously thrown in the garbage,” Ryan told his regiment in an email obtained by independent media outlet True North.

“The petty acts of protest are simply wasteful and are only costing the taxpayer money as the items will need to be restocked.”

Ryan, a member of the division’s Diversity Awareness Groups, specifically the Defence Advisory Group for Persons with Disabilities, told soldiers that regardless of their personal beliefs, they are not permitted to publicly disagree with the policy.

“You may disagree with the decision of the Government of Canada on this issue, however, as professional members of the Defence Team you need to understand that you do not have a public opinion on government policy and are expected to fully support your fellow Defence Team members,” he warned, adding, “We have members in the Garrison who are non-binary or have transitioned.”

“Your actions are disrespectful to them, and I would ask that you consider that when the urge strikes you to throw these products out again,” he asserted. “Take time to reflect on how your actions affect others and the cost of what will happen if you are caught.”

Ryan’s warning comes after soldiers tore the tampon dispenser out of a male bathroom in protest of a new policy mandating menstrual products be available in both male and female bathrooms.

Sent to us from CFB Trenton. This is a picture of a men’s washroom, think maybe the Troops are tired of being humiliated by the woke nonsense? pic.twitter.com/WgL9nNaX2u — Veterans 4 Freedom (@Vets4FreeCanada) January 10, 2024

Beginning December 15, all federally regulated workplaces and military installations across Canada were forced to provide menstruation kits in men’s bathrooms.

“Menstruation is natural and menstrual products, such as pads and tampons, are essential to the health of Canadians,” the directive read. “They enable menstruating persons to take part fully in the workforce and society at large.”

The new regulations mandate that menstrual products be provided to both the male and female bathrooms. “This means that every female-identified, male-identified and all-gender toilet rooms will need to have menstrual products,” the directive alleges.

Shortly after the new policy was announced, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received international ridicule on social media, with some saying the policy is a systematic attack “against masculinity.”

“Back in the day, when only women menstruated, we had to pay for our own products,” Conservative Senator Linda Frum said in a posting to X (formerly Twitter) on December 12 that included a picture of a menstruation basket in the men’s washroom in Canada’s parliament.

In addition to drawing ridicule online, tampon dispensers have been torn out of men’s bathrooms in several military bases, including CFB Trenton, a large air base in central Ontario.

In recent years, federally regulated workplaces have become increasingly woke, forcing the LGBT ideology on their employees.

In 2017, the Canada’s Senate passed the transgender rights bill, which adds “gender expression” and “gender identity” to Canada’s Human Rights Code and to the Criminal Code’s hate crime section.

Months later, Canada’s federal public servants were forced to take a mandatory feminist “gender equality” course or face unspecified consequences.

In 2018, Canadian Government employees tasked with connecting citizens to government services were told they can no longer refer to those citizens as “sir,” “madam,” or any other gender-specific term while doing so.

Pushing the LGBT agenda has now become the norm for government organizations, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In June 2023, Trudeau once again attended the “pride” flag raising ceremony on Parliament, allowing the flag to be flown from Canada’s capital.

In August 2023, Elections Canada, the allegedly impartial agency responsible for administering Canadian federal elections, announced they are flying the gay “pride” flag from their national office in downtown Ottawa, causing Canadians to question where the organization’s loyalties lie.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights

Share











