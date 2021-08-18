Canadian military will mandate coronavirus vaccines for all its members

According to the Canadian Armed Forces media representative who communicated with LifeSiteNews, for the 'few' who are 'unable to be vaccinated' there will be an accommodation made, 'or alternative measures may be determined in each situation, to protect broader public health by reducing the risk of COVID-19.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Armed Forces (CAF) says that COVID-19 “vaccination” will be mandated for all of its service and civilian members come the fall.

“In light of the announcement made on August 13, 2021, by the Government of Canada, COVID-19 vaccination will be required for Canadian Armed Forces and civilian members of the Defence Team,” reads an email sent to LifeSiteNews Monday.

According to the CAF media representative who communicated with LifeSiteNews, for the “few” who are “unable to be vaccinated” there will be an accommodation made, “or alternative measures may be determined in each situation, to protect broader public health by reducing the risk of COVID-19.”

The news comes only days after Canada’s federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that COVID-19 jabs will be mandated for all federal public service workers, which includes the military, by October.

As the news happened only Friday, the CAF’s own website as of press time still states that COVID-19 “vaccines” will not be “mandatory” and remain a “voluntary option for all.”

The CAF website also states that COVID-19 jabs could, however, be “made a requirement for an operation or a position” if operational commanders in talking with doctors decide it is necessary.

LifeSiteNews asked the CAF media spokesperson about the wording on its website. The CAF spokesperson told LifeSiteNews that as the federal government’s announcement was only made Friday, they “simply haven’t had a chance to update all of the web pages yet.”

Currently, the CAF website states that its members “may require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to operate in certain high-risk environments or with vulnerable populations.”

The CAF’s website reads that there could be “career ramifications” for those who refuse the jab.

“The effect of immunization status on the ability to employ and/or deploy any CAF member may be temporary or permanent depending on the ongoing risk of COVID-19 post-pandemic. This will be confirmed as we obtain more scientific information about the virus in the post-pandemic era,” reads the CAF website.

According to a recent Rebel News report, the CAF is looking to create a COVID-19 vaccine passport that can be used come the fall by all its service members.

“CF Health Services is working closely with federal, provincial and territorial partners in the development of a national PVC standard in order to ensure that CAF members have a document that will be accepted across the country regardless of the jurisdiction,” reads the alleged email.

“The CF Health Services team recently met with PHAC counterparts to further discuss CAF’s inclusion in the pan-Canadian PVC standard which will allow for electronic verification in Canada and abroad. PHAC’s timeline for this task is Fall 2021.”

The Rebel News says that a CAF spokesperson could not confirm with them it the email was legitimate.

The CAF’s website does read that its members who receive a “COVID-19 vaccination from the CAF” are given proof of vaccination.

“This can be in the form of an entry in a vaccination booklet, a sheet of paper or a card,” reads the website.

On Sunday, Trudeau called a federal election, which will take place on September 20.

The sudden election call has made vaccine passports front and center in the public sphere.

Last Wednesday, Canada’s Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said that a vaccine passport will be “a key step forward in ensuring Canadians will have the documents they need once it is safe to travel again.”

Like Trudeau, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Erin O’Toole, says he is on board to require all domestic travelers by air, rail, or sea, to have COVID-19 injections, but did say the “unvaccinated” could submit to rapid tests instead.

The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced it would force all active duty members of the U.S. military to receive coronavirus injections.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

