Canadian monument honoring ‘purged’ LGBT military, public service workers draws sharp rebukes

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – After Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced the groundbreaking for a national 2SLGBTQI+ monument in Ottawa for LGBT people “purged” from the military and public service, criticism came in quickly, pointing out the lack of recognition for the thousands of Canadian military and public service workers who lost their jobs for not getting the COVID-19 shot.

“What about the unvaccinated’? They were purged from the civil service as well,” well-followed Canadian political commentator @Martyupnorth said Thursday on X (formerly Twitter) in reply to a posting from St-Onge about the monument.

Another X user, @Albergraph, wrote, “I don’t want or need that waste of money monument. This is pure gaslighting.”

St-Onge had posted Wednesday on X about the start of the “construction of Thunderhead — the National 2SLGBTQI+ Monument,” commenting, “The ‘LGBT Purge’” which she said “was a shameful chapter in our history,” as those people “were removed from federal public service and the Canadian Armed Forces.”

“Today, we launched the construction of Thunderhead — the National 2SLGBTQI+ Monument. It has a clear message: Never again.”

The monument called Thunderhead, located in Ottawa, was mandated by a court order to be built, and is expected to be finished in 2025. It is being paid for from money received in a 2018 class action settlement won against the Canadian government.

Canadian Heritage says it is “facilitating the development of the Monument in partnership with the LGBT Purge Fund, the project proponent and funder of the Monument.”

“The National Capital Commission will be responsible for the design development and construction of the Monument,” Canadian Heritage said.

St-Onge made no mention, however, of the thousands of Canadian public servants and military members who were fired, or one could argue purged, for not getting the COVID shots.

In April 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under fire after claiming he did not “force” anyone to take the COVID-19 shots, despite his federal government mandating the novel injections as a condition of employment in all public sector jobs under its jurisdiction, leading to at least 2,560 federal employees being suspended for not taking the shots.

His government also barred those who did not take the shots from plane, train and sea travel.

In 2021, when appearing on La semaine des 4 Julie, a popular French-language talk show program in Quebec, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

Recently, he claimed that remarks he made in 2021 in which he called people opposed to the COVID jabs “misogynists” and “racists” were taken “out of context.”

Under Trudeau, the federal government has given millions of taxpayer money to fund LGBT groups and aggressively push a pro-LGBT agenda.

Indeed, his 2024 budget includes $150 million to promote ‘2SLGBTQI+’ ideology at home and abroad.

The Trudeau federal government has gone all in on radical transgender ideology, including the so-called “transitioning” of minors, while introducing laws that on the surface appear to be about helping children.

