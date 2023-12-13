Canadian mother given sole decision-making powers over son in ‘transgender father’ case

LifeSiteNews can finally produce details of a court document attesting to the 'transgender father' case and supply readers with a case number to which they can refer when making known their concerns about current parenthood legislation to their Members of Parliament.

Help Felicity get custody of her child: LifeFunder

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (LifeSiteNews) – The mother at the heart of the “Felicity and Pip” case has been allowed sole decision-making powers over her son despite the claims of a gender-confused woman who calls herself the boy’s father.

For the first time, LifeSiteNews can produce details of a court document attesting to the case and supply readers with a case number to which they can refer when making known their concerns about current parenthood legislation to their Members of Parliament: 2023 NBQB 218.

LifeSiteNews will also stop using pseudonyms for the parties in the dispute.

On December 8, the Hon. Mr. Justice Danys R.X. Delaquis of the Court of King’s Bench of New Brunswick, Family Division gave an interim parenting order in favor of J.S.K. [hitherto “Felicity”], the biological mother of L.A.J.M.-R., the three-year-old boy hitherto known to LifeSiteNews readers as “Pip.”

In his decision, Delaquis stated that “J.S.K. shall have sole decision-making responsibility in respect of all significant decision affecting the child, including decisions in respect of the child’s health, education, culture, language, religion, spirituality, and significant extra-curricular activities, and J.S.K. may, at her discretion, consult J.C.G.C. [hitherto “Mike”] and/or the Applicant [K.M.-R., hitherto “Robin”].”

Delaquis’ primary reasons for granting J.S.K. the responsibility for making decisions for her child are that the child needs stability and that J.S.K. has always been his primary caregiver. He also alluded to the domestic violence that marked J.S.K.’s former relationship with K.M.-R. and the current animosity between them. The judge noted also that J.S.K. is pregnant with the boy’s sibling.

“It will be important for the child to establish a bond with his sibling as much as possible,” he wrote.

Delaquis also granted the gender-confused woman claiming parentage of the boy, K.M.-R., some “parenting time with the child every second weekend.”

This was a sharp reduction of the time K.M.-R. had earlier demanded to spend with the child, which amounted to about 15 days a month. The court’s decision, therefore, was a victory for the child’s mother and biological father at this stage of the dispute.

“The purpose of this Interim Decision is to find a reasonable solution to parenting until the matter is heard on its merits,” the judge wrote. “Despite the various allegations made by the parties, many of which raise questions of credibility, the Court is satisfied that it is in the child’s best interests to maintain parenting time with the Applicant on an interim basis […].”

The interim decision overturns an earlier shared-parenting arrangement. The judge writes that he has “enough concerns about poor cooperation and communication [between J.S.K. and K.M-R.] and a history of family violence, to find that a shared parenting arrangement…is not in the [child’s] best interest on an interim basis.”

“My primary concern is the child’s physical, emotional, and psychological safety, security and well-being,” he added.

The judge produced the interim parenting order 10 days after the November 28, 2023, hearing at which K.M.-R. asked to be recognized as a “parent” of J.S.K.’s second son “under the provisions of the Family Law Act, S.N.B. 2020 c.23” and to continue to enjoy a shared-parenting arrangement. K.M.-R. contests that J.C.G.C. is the child’s biological father although both J.S.K. and J.C.G.C. are “sure” that he is.

The issue of whether K.M.-R., whose name is on the child’s birth certificate, is to continue to be considered the boy’s “parent,” and whether J.C.G.C. may add his name to that certificate will be determined at a subsequent trial.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights.

Nowhere in his decision does Delaquis allude directly to the fact that K.M.-R. is female and has never been capable of begetting a child. Instead, he says, “What is clear at this stage is that the Applicant [K.M.-R.] is not the biological father of the child.”

J.S.K., the adopted sister of LifeSiteNews’ own Jeremy Williamson, told the outlet via email that she is “very hopeful about the progress that’s taken place.” She is happy that the judge has reduced the number of visits allowed the “third party parent,” providing her son “with a more stable and consistent upbringing amongst those who truly matter: his biological family, mom, dad, and siblings.”

J.S.K. hopes the trial will result in a removal of “this third party” from the birth certificate, make the child’s biological father his other legal guardian, and withhold from K.M.-R. any rights to their child.

The pregnant mom thanked LifeSiteNews readers for their support.

“We find ourselves in a constant state of overwhelming thankfulness,” she said. “Without the support and dedication, the articles, the donations, we would not be here today. We thank you for fighting this with us.”

RELATED: Turning my back on God led to a miserable custody battle with a gender-confused woman

In summarizing the case, Delaquis tells a story whose general lines will be familiar to LifeSiteNews readers, except that the gender-confused woman’s point of view is presented and that she is always referred to by masculine pronouns.

K.M.-R.’s relationship with J.S.K. was “tumultuous and violent,” the judge notes. J.S.K. broke up with [the female] K.M.-R. a year before she [J.S.K.] became pregnant.

J.S.K. did not stay with the baby’s father because he was in drug rehabilitation and she felt staying would not be in her child’s best interests. J.S.K. decided to resume her relationship with K.M.-R. for support. However, she now alleges that K.M.-R. “strategically placed” herself in her life “to be able to coerce [her] way onto the child’s birth certificate and be listed as the parent of the child.” For her part, K.M.-R. alleges that J.S.K. told her that “we are going to have a baby” and that she, J.S.K., didn’t know who the biological father was.

K.M-R. testified that she visited the new-born baby in the ICU and that she and J.S.K. both cared for him. J.S.K. left K.M.-R. in July 2022 and “reconnected” with J.C.G.C. The mother alleges that K.M.-R. told her that J.C.G.C. was a “bad man” and that she should return to K.M.-R.

According to the judge, K.M.-R. has admitted to “family violence.”

The mother and K.M.-R. continued to share parenting “until approximately early 2023, at which time it is alleged that J.S.K. had a ‘relapse’ with drugs and that the home where the child was residing with her and J.C.G.C. was unsafe.” Both J.S.K. and J.C.G.C. testified that they are sober.

The court document continues the story as follows:

As a result, the Applicant did not allow the child to be with J.S.K. for approximately two- and one-half months in early 2023 because [she] feared that the child was unsafe in J.S.K.’s care. J.S.K. further alleges that the child would not be released to her unless she recognized the Applicant’s role as a father.

It was during this time that J.S.K.’s family first reached out to LifeSiteNews with her story. After taking advice, LifeSiteNews chose to use pseudonyms to protect the interests of the child. LifeSiteNews contacted K.M.-R., who declined to give a comment.

RELATED: Young mom and dad need help rescuing 2-year-old son from gender-confused woman

K.M.-R. believed that she and J.S.K. signed a binding shared parenting agreement on April 9, 2023. With J.S.K.’s consent, K.M.-R. video-recorded their meeting and subsequently gave the recording to her legal representative. J.S.K. testified that she was “compelled” to sign the document, believing that she had to do so to see her child. Despite the agreement, the mother did not permit K.M.-R. any parenting time with her child after June 14, 2023, which led K.M.-R. (“the Applicant”) to file her application to be recognized as the boy’s parent on July 17, 2023.

His sister’s case has inspired LifeSite’s Jeremy Williamson to begin a campaign to bring awareness to Canadian legislation around legal parenthood.

RELATED: Transgender custody battle over toddler is so bizarre that an MP’s office called the story ‘false’

Williamson is “astounded” that K.M.-R.’s attempts to be recognized as the “father” of his nephew have gone this far.

“Before transgenderism, this [case] wouldn’t have even been acknowledged,” he said.

“The fact that the judge is incapable of referring to K.M.-R. as a woman, and the idea that she could be called a father is absurd on its face, and an intolerable injustice is being forced upon a family living below the poverty line,” he continued.

“That our MPs are so ignorant of the consequences that their blind support of legislation like C-4, makes one lose all trust in their competency and the competency of any institution in Canada.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to K.M.-R. for comment. She has not replied.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights.

Help Felicity get custody of her child: LifeFunder

Share











