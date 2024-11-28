Canadian mother outraged after man in bikini used same change room as daughter: report

B.C. Conservative leader responded to the news with outrage, writing on social media, 'In British Columbia, grown men should not be allowed to shower with 10-year-old girls in the change room of a local public pool.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Canadian mother is outraged after she was reportedly told she had to be more “inclusive” after reporting that a man wearing a bikini used the same women’s change room as her daughter and other young girls at a local swimming pool.

The mother, Angie Tyrrell, of Saanich, British Columbia, according to a Reduxx report, said the incident happened in July, at a recreation center called Commonwealth Place.

Tyrrell noted how she had brought her then 10-year-old daughter and her friend, who was 11, on a swimming trip to the pool. When the girls were done swimming, they went to the bathroom area in the women’s changing room.

“But what should have been a peaceful end to a fun–filled day quickly turned to panic after the young girls ran out of the shower room. Approaching Tyrrell, the two whispered, ‘There was a man in the shower with us.’ Terrified, Tyrrell instructed the girls to get changed out of their bathing suits inside of the nearby toilet stalls so that the man would not see them undress,” recounted the Reduxx report.

According to Tyrrell, she saw a teenage girl with no top on immediately cover herself and run from the change room to a toilet stall. She noted how there were many other women and kids in the room at the time of the incident. She observed how the man was muscular with a hairy chest and back, and was wearing a tight-fitting bikini complete with sparkles, frills, and a princess tiara.

Tyrrell’s complaints to the pool staff were reportedly met with a lackluster response. After she contacted the management of the swimming pool, the assistant manager of the facility, Bree Dobler, reportedly responded in an email signed with “she/her” pronouns.

Tyrrell in a subsequent email wrote that she did not think “it’s right that a man’s wish to ‘feel most safe’ in women’s only spaces should be deemed a higher priority than the legitimate physical and emotional need for women and girls to actually be safe.”

“You say if we are concerned that we should use the universal change room. But why should all of the women—who the women’s change facility is for—have to leave to accommodate a man?” she wrote.

In reply, Dobler reportedly said that “everyone’s gender identity and expressions are valid,” and that “everyone is welcome in our centres in the changeroom where they feel most safe.”

“Gender expression and identity is protected under BC’s Human Rights Code and we are proud to have a Diversity in Changerooms Policy in our centres,” she added, according to Reduxx. “Our goal is to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels respected and valued.”

BC Conservative leader says ‘grown men’ should not be allowed to ‘shower with 10-year-old girls’

Leader of British Columbia’s opposition Conservative Party John Rustad, who almost won the latest provincial election, blasted news of the bikini-clad man in the women’s change room, saying this should never be acceptable or allowed.

“In British Columbia, grown men should not be allowed to shower with 10-year-old girls in the change room of a local public pool,” he wrote on X last week.

“This should not be a controversial statement — frankly, it’s unsettling that people are defending this creepy behaviour.”

Rustad made the comments after hearing about the incident from world-renowned author J.K. Rowling, who of late has made headlines for her opposition to extreme forms of transgender activism impacting women.

“Quite something to watch people who were keen to hitch their wagons to #MeToo a few years ago defend this kind of thing, isn’t it? Then: ‘male sexual predation is far more widespread than society admits!’ Now: ‘of course strange men should be able to shower with little girls,’” wrote Rowling on X regarding the incident at the pool.

The Canadian Women’s Sex-Based Rights (CAWSBR) has raised the alarm that the removal of women’s only washrooms could lead to an increase in sexual violence against women.

Over the past few years, there has been an noticeable push in Western nations to actively promote gender ideology to young people, particularly in the United States and Canada.

This has led to governments at all levels actively going along with the demands of those involved in the LGBT agenda to have feminine hygiene products mandated in men’s bathrooms.

In 2017, the Senate passed a pro-transgender bill that adds “gender expression” and “gender identity” to Canada’s Human Rights Code and to the Criminal Code’s hate crime section.

