Canadian MP accuses Trudeau gov’t of ‘alienating millions of unvaccinated Canadians’

'It is somewhat counterproductive to alienate millions of unvaccinated Canadians with more and more restrictive mandates,' said Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Stephen Ellis.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian politician has blasted Canada’s federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the segregation of “millions of unvaccinated Canadians” with continued restrictive COVID mandates.

“It is somewhat counterproductive to alienate millions of unvaccinated Canadians with more and more restrictive mandates,” said Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Stephen Ellis on December 3 during a debate in the House of Commons. “Unfortunately, we do hear from them over and over that they are losing their jobs, they are losing their pensions, they are concerned about losing their house and how they are going to provide for their family. Those are not the types of policies that are going to help us fix this situation.”

Ellis is a medical doctor and served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for nine years. He is now the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland–Colchester.

His remarks were made during a debate about Trudeau’s new Bill C-3 which would amend Canada’s criminal code to in effect ban anyone protesting outside a hospital or clinic with a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.

Specifically, Bill C-3 would bar anyone trying to prevent a doctor or nurse “in the performance of their duties” or “intentionally obstruct or interfere with another person’s lawful access” to a hospital or clinic. It would be up to law enforcement to decide what constitutes interference.

Bill C-3 was introduced to the House of Commons by Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan on November 26 and is now going through second reading.

During the second reading debate about Bill C-3 on December 3, Ellis remarked that he had “watched the news the other day” and heard “one pastor say that unfortunately there are people out there who are going to dig their heels in all the way to their necks.”

“We need to support the right to lawful association and for the right to express alternate opinions. As we will likely see in debates coming up in this House in the future, we know that free speech needs to be defended,” added Ellis.

There is much evidence that vaccine mandates are a failed strategy for tackling COVID, according to a growing body of data.

Many consider such mandates a gross assault on individual freedoms that’s totally unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfection.

Just recently, Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos hinted that government edicts such as travel bans and vaccine mandates that have been enacted due to COVID might continue for “months” or even “years.”

Duclos’s remarks came around the same time the federal government mandated the COVID shots for all federally regulated sectors, after earlier having mandated the jab for only some sectors.

Many provinces such as British Columbia have mandated the jabs for healthcare workers, which has resulted in protests being held, some outside of hospitals, by those affected by shot mandates.

Also, many municipalities such as the city of Toronto have mandated that city staff, which includes frontline workers such as firefighters and police, be mandated to get the COVID shots. This has resulted in many police officers being fired.

Starting on December 1, the federal government under Trudeau enacted a policy banning Canadians over 12 who have chosen not to get the abortion tainted COVID jabs from traveling by air, sea, or train.

Those with the jabs will have to use Canada’s vaccine passport or their provincial systems to prove they have had the still experimental injections.

MP says medical professionals need to be able to ‘voice themselves’

CPC MP Cathay Wagantall said in the House of Commons during the second reading of Bill C-3 that while she appreciates the “conversation that was held here in regard to protecting our infrastructure,” she supports “people protesting.”

“It is their right to be able to voice themselves, and of course that applies as well to our doctors and nurses,” said Wagantall. “What does the member think about the fact that we have laws in our Criminal Code regarding blocking key infrastructure? In the past, we have had that circumstance of blocked rail lines. Does he see that the government failed to act when we have laws that are available to protect Canadian citizens in the midst of protests that may get out of hand.”

Ellis remarked that as a frontline health care worker, the abuse he has seen to doctors and nurses in hospitals is “indeed a terrible situation,” but is “mainly verbal abuse, threats, and sexual harassment.”

“In my opinion, the reason for this rise in violence is multifactorial. It is related to access to our systems. It is sometimes related to things like dementia or unhappiness with the health care system, which is suffering greatly,” said Ellis.

Ellis said that the situation has been made “worse by my colleagues across the aisle with their mandates and uncertain rules for people, as well as by their lack of clarity.”

Ellis added that if “we also do not examine the root causes of why these people feel like they are not being heard and need to act in the ways we are seeing, then we are not going to be able to act as a good government, make good policies, and give folks better direction.”

