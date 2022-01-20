Canadian MP backs truckers’ protest against vaccines, calls mandates ‘wrong, not ethical, not constitutional’

Conservative Ted Falk ripped Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying he 'has arbitrarily villainized these brave men and women (as) a threat' and that truckers are the 'victims of Justin Trudeau’s vaccine witch hunts.'

EMERSON, Manitoba (LifeSiteNews) – Speaking from a trucker protest at the U.S.-Canada border, southern Manitoba Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Ted Falk blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new COVID jab mandate for haulers as “wrong” and not “constitutional.”

“Trudeau has arbitrarily villainized these brave men and women are a threat,” Falk said in a Facebook post on Monday at a trucker protest against COVID jab mandates at the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba.

“I’m here to support these truckers and protesting against Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandates because we know they’re not ethical, we know they’re not constitutional, we know that these mandates are wrong and that’s the message these truckers are trying to communicate.”

The slow-rolling protest by truckers against COVID jab mandates led to major delays in the area.

According to a report in the Winnipeg Sun, Emerson protest organizer Rick Wall, who owns his own trucking company, said it was “100% bravery” on Falk’s part for being part of the protest.

According to Wall, his trucking company will suffer from the COVID jab mandates, as he is aware that most of his employees have not had the jabs.

Wall said that they have been “craving for a politician to see both sides,” as mandates, which came into effect January 15, “open the door for discrimination.”

He noted that never in Canada have “we segregated people based on medical decisions that they make,” adding that he thinks its “morally wrong on all levels.”

Falk, who serves as MP for Provencher, said in a statement, as reported by the Winnipeg Sun, that truckers are the latest “victims of Justin Trudeau’s vaccine witch hunts.”

He added that he was “proud to stand in solidarity with truckers at the Canada/U.S. border,” to call on “Trudeau to reverse this discriminatory and foolish mandate.”

CPC MP Pierre Poilievre went after Trudeau’s trucker jab mandate on Wednesday, calling it a “vaccine vendetta” against un-jabbed truckers.

“If you walk into a grocery store and you see products on the shelves, thank a trucker. If you walk into a grocery store and you see empty shelves, thank Justin Trudeau,” Poilievre said at a press conference.

“His policy of vaccine vendetta against our hard-working truckers is going to drive up the costs for our people, drive people out of work and leave us with empty shelves.”

Late last week, the Trudeau government reinstated a requirement that all truckers crossing the border be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 by January 15.

The mandate came as a surprise to many after only a day earlier, multiple media reports surfaced saying the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said un-jabbed truck drivers would be allowed to enter Canada from the United States.

The federal government claimed that the CBSA message was “provided in error,” and that it would indeed be going ahead with the jab mandate, which forces all truckers crossing into Canada to show proof of vaccination upon arrival using the ArriveCan app.

Canadian truckers coming from the United States who are not jabbed will still be allowed to enter the country. However, they will be forced to do a COVID test and then quarantine for up to two weeks. Un-jabbed American truckers will be denied entry.

The jab mandate for truckers was first announced November 19 by the federal government.

After this announcement, trade associations from Canada and the U.S. began warning that the vaccine mandate could harshly impact an already stressed food and goods supply chain, which has seen massive disruptions due to the COVID crisis.

According to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), it is estimated that the mandate will impact up to 30,000, or around 30 percent, of Canadian truck drivers and about 16,000 American truck drivers who enter Canada regularly.

Some Canadian trucking companies are reporting driver shortages as a direct result of the COVID jab mandate for all haulers crossing the border. The new policy has already caused food supply issues as well.

Truckers in Canada are fighting back against the jab mandates, however.

Starting next week, a nationwide “Freedom Convoy” to protest the trucker COVID jab mandates will begin a “slow roll” protest to Ottawa.

According to the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Go Fund Me page, the group says truckers are “taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people.”

The group says that truckers from the Vancouver area will begin a large “slow roll” convoy on January 23, moving eastward and making their way to Ottawa by January 28.

The group to date has raised more than $600,000 in the span of only a few days, which to help go toward the cost of “fuel, food and lodgings to help ease the pressures of this arduous task.”

