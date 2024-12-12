Canadian MP honors Christ the King during Parliament speech: ‘Viva Cristo Rey’

Catholic MP Michael Barrett celebrated Toronto Archbishop Frank Leo's induction into the College of Cardinals, ending his speech with the phrase 'Viva Cristo Rey', which translates to 'Long Live Christ the King.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A Conservative Member of Parliament has publicly honored Christ the King during a speech in the House of Commons.

On December 10, Conservative MP Michael Barrett, a Catholic, celebrated Toronto Archbishop Frank Leo’s induction into the College of Cardinals, ending his speech with the phrase “Viva Cristo Rey,” which translates to “Long Live Christ the King.”

“I was honored to attend the consistory with the Canadian delegation on behalf of the leader of the official opposition,” he said. “Witnessing this historic ritual was a deeply spiritual experience in a moment of profound inspiration, hope, and promise.”

Honoured to witness Archbishop Francis Leo’s induction into the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica this past weekend.⁰⁰A momentous occasion for the Church and a proud moment for Canada.⁰⁰Congratulations, Cardinal Leo!⁰⁰Viva Cristo Rey! pic.twitter.com/AA66w9rxU2 — Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) December 10, 2024

On December 7, the eve of the Immaculate Conception, Pope Francis presided over a solemn ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome during which he created 21 new cardinals, including Toronto’s Archbishop Frank Leo.

“This is a proud moment for Canadians,” Barrett declared. “Congratulations Cardinal Leo.”

“Viva Cristo Rey,” he stated.

“Viva Cristo Rey,” a Spanish phrase which translates to “Long Live Christ the King,” was the rallying cry of the Cristeros, a group of Mexican Catholics who, from 1926 to 1929, fought against the socialist, anti-Catholic government at the time.

While Christianity is routinely sidelined in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canada, Barrett, a faithful Catholic and father of five, has been outspoken regarding his faith.

In a May post on X, he celebrated his daughter’s First Holy Communion, commenting, “As Catholics, for us there is nothing greater than to receive Jesus, truly present in the blessed Eucharist at Mass.”

It was wonderful to celebrate Michaela’s First Holy Communion today! 🙏🏻 As Catholics, for us there is nothing greater than to receive Jesus, truly present in the blessed Eucharist at Mass. We are very proud of Michaela, and thankful for our family, friends, and community who… pic.twitter.com/DMCmLBiyTT — Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) May 6, 2024

Later in May, Barrett called out Canada’s Minister of Veterans Affairs for failing to send out a Good Friday message to the thousands of Christian service members who have served the nation.

Barrett questioned at the time whether the generic Veterans Affairs post was a sign that the department was “too woke to acknowledge either the cultural or religious significance of Easter?”

