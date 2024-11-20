Canadian MP reported to have told constituent not to talk about vaccine injury program’s failings

According to a report, a federal Member of Parliament warned a constituent not to do media interviews that could hurt the ability to obtain support from the program.

(LifeSiteNews) – A report claims that at least one federal Canadian MP told a constituent not to speak badly of reported delays in Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) as well as the bungling of the program in general.

According to a report by Rebel News, one MP warned a constituent not to do media interviews, saying that doing so could hurt their ability to get support from the program.

The report claims the alleged advice from the unnamed MP shows a total lack of transparency and accountability regarding the VISP program, which has paid out little to COVID-19-injured victims.

Multiple reports have highlighted major flaws in the VISP program, leaving many claimants with COVID jab injuries in limbo for weeks waiting for answers. About half of the money spent on the program appears to be going to administrators.

According to official VISP data, which was last updated on June 1, 2,628 claims have been filed by COVID-19-injured people but only 183 have been approved for compensation. The total amount paid out sits at $14,080,434.

Broken down, each claimant would have received or will receive an average of $78,000 in monetary compensation. The next update from VISP will be on December 1.

VISP was officially announced in December 2020, around the time the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allowed the first COVID-19 injections for use in Canada. Of important note is the launch came after the government gave vaccine makers a shield from liability regarding jab-related injuries.

Despite the need for a federal program to address those injured by the vaccines once mandated by the Trudeau government, Health Canada still says “(I)t’s safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine following infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination is very important, even if you’ve had COVID-19.”

Interestingly, the safety claims did not stop the government from earmarking an extra $36 million for VISP in its 2024 budget.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs, which include heart damage and blood clots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

Share











