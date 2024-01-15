Canadian MP says Communist China will target her for the rest of her life

Jenny Kwan said she has had 'threats' from agents she believes to be from the Communist Chinese regime and has been granted standing at an upcoming public inquiry into foreign election interference.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Amid rising tensions between Canada and China, a Chinese Canadian MP, who is a native of Hong Kong, said she will be the target of agents of the Communist Chinese regime for her “entire life.”

Jenny Kwan, who serves the New Democrat Party (NDP) for Vancouver East, said she has had “threats” from agents she believes to be from the Communist Chinese regime. Because of the “threats,” she has been granted standing at an upcoming public inquiry into foreign election interference.

Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, who heads the upcoming public inquiry into alleged meddling in Canada’s two most recent federal elections by agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), granted Kwan standing at the inquiry.

“On May 26 the Canadian Security Intelligence Service provided her (Kwan) with a classified briefing in which the Service informed her she had been the subject of foreign interference by the Government of China including during the 2021 federal election,” wrote Hogue, as per Blacklock’s Reporter.

“She states she was also informed she will continue to be a subject of foreign interference for her entire life.”

Hogue noted that as Kwan is a representative of a riding with a large Chinese Canadian population, “the threat of foreign interference has had a particular impact on her parliamentary duties including her ability to access her constituents.”

“She also described some of the personal impacts she has experienced,” Hogue said.

The public inquiry is set to begin on January 29.

During a May 16, 2023, House of Commons foreign affairs committee meeting, another Chinese Canadian MP who has been threatened by agents of the CCP, Michael Chong, said he has “received threats I believe may be related to the People’s Republic of China and I will just leave it at that.”

Chong noted that she does not want to “talk specifically about those threats for obvious reasons,” but that the “appropriate agencies and authorities in the federal government” as well as local police have been informed of the threats.

He said the threats explain recent meetings he has had with officials from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

Chong noted that he had more than one threat, and one involved an incident in the 2021 federal election.

Last year, Chong disclosed that he had been personally threatened multiple times by who he believed to be a diplomat named Zhao Wei, who was acting as an agent of Communist China. He said the threats were concerning enough that he had to call the police out of concern for his safety.

After the scandal broke, Wei was kicked out of Canada. The Communist Chinese government retaliated by expelling a Canadian diplomat shortly thereafter.

Last year, LifeSiteNews reported that leading Canadian computer scientist professor Benjamin Fung from McGill University said agents from China offered him a six-figure bribe if he agreed to become a stooge for the CCP.

When it comes to the CCP, many Canadians, especially pro-freedom Chinese Canadians, are concerned especially considering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the authoritarian nation as his favorite country other than his own.

Indeed, the potential meddling in Canada’s elections by agents of the CCP has many Canadians worried as well.

To bring home this point, LifeSiteNews reported last week that one of Trudeau’s top ministers, Mary Ng, was called out as having allegedly received support from the CCP in the 2019 Canadian federal election.

Earlier this week, LifeSiteNews reported that the Canadian federal government continues to give millions in aid to China and by extension its ruling Communist Chinese Party (CCP) government despite the fact it has been allegedly meddling in Canada’s federal elections.

