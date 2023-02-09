Canadian MP urges parliament to condemn Tucker Carlson for saying US should ‘liberate’ country

'Tucker’s brand of hate isn’t welcome in Canada and elected officials — regardless of their political party — have an obligation to call that out.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian politician has called for parliament to unanimously condemn Tucker Carlson’s recent comments about “liberating” Canada from the “dictatorship” of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Last week Tuesday in a meeting in the House of Commons, New Democratic Party (NDP) MP Matthew Green called on the Canadian Parliament to condemn Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s “far right violent extremism” in relation to the pundit’s recent suggestion that the United States invade and “liberate” Canada.

“That kind of language is exactly what lead to the failed violent Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington,” said Green. “Tucker’s brand of hate isn’t welcome in Canada and elected officials — regardless of their political party — have an obligation to call that out.”

“Canadians don’t want divisive rhetoric becoming the norm here,” the MP continued. “Calling for a foreign military force to overthrow Canada’s democratically elected government is outrageous — whether it’s serious or bombastic, hollow threats — especially coming from a cable news network in the United States with millions of viewers.”

“I hope that all Members of Parliament will stand together to say that this garbage won’t ever be tolerated or normalized in our country,” he added.

However, Green’s proposal, for which he asked unanimous approval, was met with a clamor of “nays” from across the room by Conservative MPs.

“I’m afraid we don’t have unanimous consent,” House Speaker Anthony Rota remarked.

Green’s comments came as a response to comments made by Carlson in a January 26 interview with Montreal-born conservative professor David Azerrad.

During their interview, Carlson asked why the United States should tolerate a country that is beginning to look like Cuba’s dictatorship.

“Why should we sit back and let our largest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border, and a great country — I’ve always loved Canada, because of its natural beauty, why should we let it become Cuba?” he asked. “Like, why don’t we liberate it? We’re spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?

After Green’s motion to condemn the talk-show host in parliament, Carlson responded by saying that he had posed “a fair question” when he suggested the invasion.

“Well, it’s a fair question,” he said, “and honestly we thought the Canadians would be flattered!”

“And we did not suggest the armed forces liberate Canada,” he defended himself, “you’re flattering yourself, Canadian member of parliament! We wouldn’t need the armed forces!”

“We’re not going to do it – just yet,” he said. “But it’s something to think about.”

