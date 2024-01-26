Canadian MPs call on Emergencies Act committee to respond to federal court ruling

Liberals have been relatively silent on the ruling, aside from promising to challenge the decision which found Trudeau was ‘not justified’ in invoking the Emergency Act to shut down the 2022 Freedom Convoy which protested COVID regulations and vaccine mandates.

(LifeSiteNews) — Members of Parliament (MPs) have joined together to call on the Emergencies Act (EA) committee respond to the federal court ruling that the EA violated Charter rights.

On January 24, six MPs from across the party lines demanded an explanation from Special Joint Committee on the Declaration of Emergency given the recent federal court ruling that the use of the EA to end the 2022 Freedom Convoy was “not justified.”

“Given today’s court ruling, Canadians rightly want answers on how the Trudeau government reached the decision to use the Emergencies Act,” the letter read.

“The Special Joint Committee on the Declaration of Emergency does not have any meetings scheduled to address this matter, as it does require immediate action. Pursuant to Standing Order 106(4), we are calling on the Committee to be immediately recalled in order to address the Federal Court’s ruling that the February 2022 invocation of the Emergencies Act was illegal and unconstitutional,” the statement added.

The letter, published on X, formerly known as Twitter, included the signatures of MPs Larry Brock, Rob Moore, Tako van Popta and Frank Caputo from the Conservative Party, NDP MP Randall Garrison and Bloc Quebecois MP Rhéal Éloi Fortin.

The committee was originally established to review if Trudeau’s use of the EA was justified as is required under Canadian law.

The statement was released just a day after Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley ruled that Trudeau was “not justified” in invoking the EA to shut down the 2022 Freedom Convoy which protested COVID regulations and vaccine mandates.

“I have concluded that the decision to issue the Proclamation does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness – justification, transparency, and intelligibility – and was not justified in relation to the relevant factual and legal constraints that were required to be taken into consideration,” he wrote.

According to the ruling, the EA is meant to be reserved as a last resort if all other means fail. It cannot be invoked unless all other measures have been exhausted.

Furthermore, the ruling pointed out that there were other means to end the protest, such as provisions in the Criminal Code, which the province of Alberta had argued at the time.

The decision stated that, in addition to being an unnecessary measure, the EA had violated Canadians’ Charter rights, specifically infringing on freedom of thought, opinion, and expression.

On February 14, 2022, the EA was enacted to shut down the Freedom Convoy protest which took place in Ottawa. The popular protest featured thousands of Canadians calling for an end to COVID mandates by camping outside Parliament in Ottawa.

Measures taken under the EA included freezing the bank accounts of Canadians who donated to the protest.

Trudeau had disparaged unvaccinated Canadians, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after the protesters had been cleared out. At the time, seven of Canada’s 10 provinces opposed Trudeau’s use of the EA.

Additionally, several organizations, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Foundation, the CCF, the Canadian Frontline Nurses, four private applicants, lawyers for the Alberta Government, legally challenged Trudeau’s invoking of the measure.

They have now won their case, a decision immediately celebrated by Canadians on social media.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre called for Trudeau to be “fired.” He argued that the current prime minister “caused the crisis by dividing people. Then he violated Charter rights to illegally suppress citizens.”

“As PM, I will unite our country for freedom,” he promised.

On the other hand, Liberal politicians have been relatively quiet on the ruling which found their actions trampled the rights of Canadians.

The only definite response was from Liberal Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland who announced the Trudeau government will take to the Federal Court of Appeals, of which 10 of the 15 justices are Trudeau appointed.

